Pop star Shakira gives a free concert in Mexico City. Over 400,000 fans celebrate on the famous Zócalo square - and make music history in the process. Find out exactly why in the video.

Anaëlle Hebang

Pop star Shakira caused a sensation with a spectacular performance in the heart of Mexico City. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the famous central square Zócalo for a free concert. For one night, the historic site was transformed into a gigantic open-air stage.

Why this concert made the headlines

The video explains why this performance is special, the dimensions of the event and the tense situation in which the concert took place.

More videos from the department