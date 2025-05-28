  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Slip-up during "Whenever, Wherever" Shakira suddenly slips on stage

Fabienne Berner

28.5.2025

Fall down, get up, straighten your crown, carry on. After a fall during the performance of her hit "Wherever, Whenever", Shakira continues her show without hesitation. The fans are thrilled.

28.05.2025, 23:48

28.05.2025, 23:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Shakira fell on stage during a concert in Montreal, but continued the show professionally.
  • The singer shared a video of the incident on Instagram.
  • Her world tour "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" was a great success despite health and technical setbacks.
Show more

At the end of May 2025, singer Shakira suffered a fall on stage during her concert at the Centre Bell in Montreal.

During the performance of her hit "Whenever, Wherever", the 48-year-old Colombian lost her balance and fell. However, she quickly got up again and continued the show, which earned her a lot of recognition for her professionalism and resilience. Shakira even shared a video of the incident on Instagram, which was celebrated by fans as a sign of her authenticity.

The "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour has had its challenges before: In February, a concert in Lima, Peru, was canceled due to abdominal pain. The singer had to go to the emergency room. In addition, two performances in Santiago, Chile, were postponed due to problems with the stage production. Despite these setbacks, the tour remains a great success.

More on the topic

More from the department

Music video goes viral. She sings for Elon Musk - and the net goes crazy

Music video goes viralShe sings for Elon Musk - and the net goes crazy

Sensation within reach. Will Swiss artists win the TV show

Sensation within reachWill Swiss artists win the TV show "Britain's Got Talent" for the first time?

Music is the secret. That's why the people of Zurich are jealous of the people of Bern

Music is the secretThat's why the people of Zurich are jealous of the people of Bern