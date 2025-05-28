Fall down, get up, straighten your crown, carry on. After a fall during the performance of her hit "Wherever, Whenever", Shakira continues her show without hesitation. The fans are thrilled.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shakira fell on stage during a concert in Montreal, but continued the show professionally.

The singer shared a video of the incident on Instagram.

Her world tour "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" was a great success despite health and technical setbacks. Show more

At the end of May 2025, singer Shakira suffered a fall on stage during her concert at the Centre Bell in Montreal.

During the performance of her hit "Whenever, Wherever", the 48-year-old Colombian lost her balance and fell. However, she quickly got up again and continued the show, which earned her a lot of recognition for her professionalism and resilience. Shakira even shared a video of the incident on Instagram, which was celebrated by fans as a sign of her authenticity.

The "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" world tour has had its challenges before: In February, a concert in Lima, Peru, was canceled due to abdominal pain. The singer had to go to the emergency room. In addition, two performances in Santiago, Chile, were postponed due to problems with the stage production. Despite these setbacks, the tour remains a great success.

