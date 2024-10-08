Taylor Swift has a good laugh: According to the business magazine "Forbes", she is the richest musician in the world as of this year. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The music world has a new richest woman. According to the business magazine "Forbes", Taylor Swift replaced Rihanna as the richest female musician in the world this year.

Taylor Swift is rushing from success to success and from record to record this year.

Swift tops the list with an estimated net worth of 1.6 billion US dollars (equivalent to 1.36 billion Swiss francs).

Taylor Swift became a billionaire in 2023

In October a year ago, Taylor Swift was listed as a billionaire in the Forbes list for the first time thanks to her successful "The Eras Tour".

It is interesting to note that Rihanna not only became rich through her music, but also because of her beauty and fashion lines.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, generates most of her income from record sales, streaming revenue and ticket sales for her worldwide tours.

Rihanna only lost a little wealth

However, unlike Taylor Swift, Rihanna only lost a small amount of wealth, allowing her to be dethroned by her colleague.

In 2023, the R&B and pop singer's net worth was estimated by Forbes at 1.7 billion US dollars (around 1.45 billion Swiss francs). Today, she is still worth 1.4 billion (around 1.19 billion Swiss francs).

Beyoncé follows in third place

Beyoncé follows in third place on the Forbes list with a fortune of 750 million US dollars (around 640 million Swiss francs).

The 43-year-old singer will be able to get over this: Her husband, rapper Jay-Z, 54, is the world's richest male musician with a fortune of 2.5 billion US dollars (around 2.13 billion Swiss francs).

