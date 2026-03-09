Shots have been fired at singer Rihanna's house. The motive is unclear. dpa

On a Sunday afternoon, shots are suddenly fired at superstar Rihanna's house. No one is injured. The motive is still completely unclear.

The house of music superstar Rihanna in Los Angeles has been shot at. The 38-year-old singer was at home, but no one was injured, US media reported unanimously, citing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

A 30-year-old woman was arrested after the incident on Sunday afternoon (local time). The authorities did not initially provide any further details.

According to a report by the US celebrity portal "tmz.com", the suspect is said to have been driving a white Tesla. A total of seven to ten shots were fired, with at least one hitting the wall of the villa. The police are still investigating the motive.

Born in Barbados, Rihanna is one of the most successful musicians in the world. The singer and entrepreneur has been together with US rapper A$AP Rocky for several years and the couple have three children.

