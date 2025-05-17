  1. Residential Customers
"Too bad Roger Federer is being roasted" Should "Made in Switzerland" become the new national anthem?

Samuel Walder

17.5.2025

It came out of nowhere and is going through the roof: The song "Made in Switzerland" is causing euphoria at the ESC in Basel - blue News asks: Should it become the new Swiss anthem?

17.05.2025, 15:50

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The song "Made in Switzerland", performed by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer at the first ESC semi-final, surprisingly became a viral hit.
  • Although it was not performed by an official ESC act, the song thrilled the audience and quickly spread online.
  • blue News asks whether "Made in Switzerland" should become the new national anthem - ESC fans gave their opinion.
Show more

Who would have thought that a song not by an ESC act would have become a viral hit. "Made in Switzerland" performed by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer at the first semi-final with lots of support on the ESC stage. A few hours later, the song went viral.

blue News asked the question: "Should this be our new national anthem?" The ESC fans gave the answer. See more in the video.

