It came out of nowhere and is going through the roof: The song "Made in Switzerland" is causing euphoria at the ESC in Basel - blue News asks: Should it become the new Swiss anthem?
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The song "Made in Switzerland", performed by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer at the first ESC semi-final, surprisingly became a viral hit.
- Although it was not performed by an official ESC act, the song thrilled the audience and quickly spread online.
- blue News asks whether "Made in Switzerland" should become the new national anthem - ESC fans gave their opinion.
Who would have thought that a song not by an ESC act would have become a viral hit. "Made in Switzerland" performed by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer at the first semi-final with lots of support on the ESC stage. A few hours later, the song went viral.
blue News asked the question: "Should this be our new national anthem?" The ESC fans gave the answer. See more in the video.