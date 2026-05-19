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"Empty belly, full nursery" Silbermond singer has become a mother again

dpa

19.5.2026 - 15:07

Silbermond singer Stefanie Kloss has given birth to her second child. (archive picture)
Silbermond singer Stefanie Kloss has given birth to her second child. (archive picture)
dpa

"Belly empty, nursery full": Singer Stefanie Kloss has given birth to her second child. Her band announced the news with a colorful picture on Instagram.

DPA

19.05.2026, 15:07

19.05.2026, 15:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Singer Stefanie Kloss from Silbermond has given birth to her second child, as the band announced on Instagram.
  • The group made the pregnancy public back in April.
  • Kloss already has a son with guitarist Thomas Stolle.
  • The band from Bautzen, who will be celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2027, received numerous congratulations from fans.
Show more

The band Silbermond is having a baby again. Singer Stefanie Kloss has given birth to her second child. "Belly empty, nursery full", the band ("Symphonie", "Das Beste") announced on Instagram. "Full of gratitude and happiness, we would like to let you know that our son has now had a little brother after his cousin."

The news on the band's Instagram channel was accompanied by a photo of shoes in different sizes standing in a circle. Many users congratulated the band on the birth.

The band made the pregnancy public in April. Singer Kloss was seen in a photo with an empty glass and her rounded belly. "Glass empty, belly full", the band commented on the picture. Kloss already had a son with guitarist Thomas Stolle in 2018.

The band Silbermond, which hails from Bautzen in Saxony, is celebrating its 25th anniversary next year. The group consists of singer Stefanie Kloss, bassist Johannes Stolle, guitarist Thomas Stolle and drummer Andreas Nowak.

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