Accusations against D4vd: Girl stabbed to death, body dismembered - Gallery US musician David Burke, alias D4vd, has been charged with murder. Image: dpa The musician denies the murder allegations via his legal team. Image: dpa Accusations against D4vd: Girl stabbed to death, body dismembered - Gallery US musician David Burke, alias D4vd, has been charged with murder. Image: dpa The musician denies the murder allegations via his legal team. Image: dpa

More and more details of the accusations against the US musician D4vd for the murder of a 14-year-old girl are becoming known. The public prosecutor's office describes a gruesome incident - with a knife and chainsaw.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you US musician D4vd (David Burke) has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl.

According to the public prosecutor's office, he allegedly stabbed her to death after an argument and dismembered the body; he denies the crime.

A court will decide at the end of May whether the case will go to trial. Show more

One week after the murder charges against US musician D4vd, the public prosecutor's office in Los Angeles has announced gruesome details of the accusations against the 21-year-old. The singer is alleged to have stabbed a 14-year-old girl to death and then dismembered her body with a chainsaw. blue News already reported extensively on the case last year.

The nine-page prosecution document describes how the musician, whose real name is David Burke, entered into an abusive sexual relationship with the girl when she was 13 years old. The day before her disappearance in April 2025, they had an argument - the teenager had threatened to reveal things about Burke and destroy his career.

He then decided to "silence" her and killed his victim with stab wounds, the prosecution continues. Using a false name, he ordered two chainsaws and other tools online and dismembered the body.

Body parts discovered in a tow yard

Last September, investigators came across the body parts in black bags in a vehicle registered to Burke, which had previously been reported as abandoned. They were badly decomposed and had probably been in the vehicle for more than four months.

Burke was arrested on April 16. He pleaded not guilty to the three-count indictment. The evidence would show that he was not the murderer and that he did not cause her death, his lawyers said in a statement.

The next court hearing has now been scheduled for the end of May. A judge must then decide whether there is enough evidence for a trial.

D4vd became internationally known with the songs "Romantic Homicide" and "Here with Me", which went viral on Tiktok and were streamed billions of times. In 2025, he also provided the anthem for the video game "Fortnite".