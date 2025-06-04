For singer Jessie J, humor is a way to deal with the difficult situation. KEYSTONE

Singer Jessie J has made her breast cancer diagnosis public and talks openly about her experiences and dealing with the disease.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jessie J has made public that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

The singer explains that she found it difficult to share publicly, but that she has always been open about her life.

Despite the stressful situation, she maintains her sense of humor and announces her upcoming surgery with a twinkle in her eye. Show more

British singer Jessie J surprises her fans with a personal message. In a video on Instagram, she reveals that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

"Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer," she shares. Jessie J, who released her song "No Secrets" in April, emphasizes the importance of the word "early" in her diagnosis. She explains that she clings to this word to stay positive, although she does not underestimate the severity of the disease.

The decision to make her diagnosis public was not an easy one for the singer. "I wanted to share it with my fans and the people who care about me. I'm also someone who shares. I've always shared everything I've been going through in my life," she says.

Since then, Jessie J has been juggling between medical appointments and her career. "I've been in and out of tests this whole time," she reports. At the same time, she admits that she still can't fully come to terms with her diagnosis: "I don't talk about it enough. I don't process it because I work so hard."

For Jessie J, humor is one way of dealing with the difficult situation. She comments on her upcoming surgery with a joke: "It's a very dramatic way to get a breast augmentation." She adds: "I'm going to disappear for a while - and come back with huge breasts and new music."

More from the department