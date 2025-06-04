British singer Jessie J surprises her fans with a personal message. In a video on Instagram, she reveals that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.
"Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer," she shares. Jessie J, who released her song "No Secrets" in April, emphasizes the importance of the word "early" in her diagnosis. She explains that she clings to this word to stay positive, although she does not underestimate the severity of the disease.
The decision to make her diagnosis public was not an easy one for the singer. "I wanted to share it with my fans and the people who care about me. I'm also someone who shares. I've always shared everything I've been going through in my life," she says.
Since then, Jessie J has been juggling between medical appointments and her career. "I've been in and out of tests this whole time," she reports. At the same time, she admits that she still can't fully come to terms with her diagnosis: "I don't talk about it enough. I don't process it because I work so hard."
For Jessie J, humor is one way of dealing with the difficult situation. She comments on her upcoming surgery with a joke: "It's a very dramatic way to get a breast augmentation." She adds: "I'm going to disappear for a while - and come back with huge breasts and new music."