Shock news from the hospital: on Tuesday, ex-Monrose star Mandy Capristo posted an Instagram message to her fans. The singer unexpectedly had to undergo emergency surgery.

She was part of the pop trio Monrose and has been a solo artist since the end of the band in 2011: after last appearing on "The Masked Singer" at the end of 2024, Mandy Capristo is currently working on the release of new music.

However, she has now had to unexpectedly halt her preparations because she was admitted to hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

"The promotion for my upcoming release was supposed to start a few days ago, but my team and I had to make an abrupt stop," she explained in an Instagram post.

She had thought about it for a long time and was initially unsure whether she should make her stay public at all: "I was afraid it might give the impression that it was part of a promotion. But that wouldn't be me. Sharing this intimate moment with you takes the pressure off me for the coming weeks," she writes in her statement.

Mandy Capristo wants to take it "a little softer"

The 35-year-old then becomes clearer: "I was in the middle of preparing for another music project when I had to have emergency surgery a few hours later." She keeps the exact details of the medical procedure to herself. But the situation was obviously serious. "I didn't realize at that moment that my life was hanging by a thread. And I can hardly find the words to express how grateful I am that I can write these lines to you today," says Capristo.

She has since been discharged from hospital. She is feeling better, but she has to take it easy. "I am now forced to give my body a rest," she writes. She will therefore take it "a little easier than planned" over the next few weeks. But her fans can look forward to the release of her new music.

In the comments on Capristo's post, her fans show great understanding, with many emphasizing that the singer's health comes first. "Don't stress, health comes first", "Take care of yourself! We want to hear from you for a long time to come" or "The important thing is that you get better soon and everything else comes afterwards", her followers write.

