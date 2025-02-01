Grisons pop singer Marianne Cathomen says she enjoys her life without a steady partner. Picture: imago stock&people

Pop singer Marianne Cathomen keeps herself young with microneedling, a healthy diet and dating. The age of her suitors doesn't matter to the 58-year-old.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marianne Cathomen reveals in "Blick" that she is constantly asked about her beauty secret.

The pop singer then reveals that she keeps herself young with microneedling, a healthy diet and dating, among other things.

"I meet great guys of all ages," says the 58-year-old. Show more

"I'm not a convent student," says Marianne Cathomen in Blick. Rather, the pop singer enjoys it when men fawn over her.

A decent and respectful approach is important to her, but age is not. "I just meet great guys," says the 58-year-old.

When her dates show this masculinity and strength, Cathomen quickly gets butterflies. "I'm always in love with everything and everyone, but especially with my young life."

Marianne Cathomen reveals her beauty secret

Marianne Cathomen reveals to Blick that she is always asked about her beauty secret. To keep her skin young, the singer undergoes microneedling, i.e. very fine needle pricks.

"A little laser now and then" is also part of the treatment. The singer also protects her skin from too much sun and pays attention to her diet.

Her victory at the "Grand Prix der Volksmusik" in Vienna with the song "Hey Baby küss mich noch mal" catapulted Marianne Cathomen into the limelight in 2001.

After successful years in the pop music business, she moved to the USA in 2012, where she built up a career as a real estate specialist in Florida. She has been single since her divorce from ex-Fifa media boss Markus Siegler in 2020.

The focus of Marianne Cathomen's life has now shifted back to Switzerland: she manages most of her real estate business from here and is now devoting more time to music.

