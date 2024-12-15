Nöggi (center) was also an entertainer. In 1983, he appeared in the cabaret revue "Plausch in Züri" at the Bernhard Theater in Zurich. Picture: Keystone

The Swiss music scene has lost a cult voice: singer Bruno "Nöggi" Stöckli has died at the age of 78. With the song "I bin en Italiano", he made it into the hit parade at the beginning of the 1980s.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss music scene is in mourning: singer Bruno Stöckli, better known by his stage name Nöggi, has died.

The musician was 78 years old.

The sad news was confirmed to Blick by his two long-time friends Charley and Sigi from the band Lucky Boys, with whom Nöggi was on the road as a musician for over three decades. Show more

He was a solo entertainer, musician and a Zurich original. Nöggi, alias Bruno Stöckli, made his musical breakthrough at the beginning of the 1980s with "I bin en Italiano".

Now his Züri Schnurre has fallen silent forever: Nöggi passed away last night at the age of 78.

The sad news was confirmed to Blick by his two long-time friends Charley and Sigi from the Lucky Boys. The trio performed together on stage for over 30 years.

Mood singer, jokester and an original

For decades, Nöggi was a "mood singer and jokester", as he once described himself. He sang his songs in Zurich German.

With the song "I bin en Italiano", he reached number 10 in the Swiss radio hit parade in 1981.

The song was a hit in German-speaking Switzerland in the 1980s and early 90s and was performed countless times in schools and at gymnastics and other entertainment evenings.

The song was less popular with the Italian guest workers because they felt mocked by the imitation of their language deficits.

In their farewell message, his friends Charley and Sigi from the band Lucky Boys describe Nöggi as a companion who was always there - in good times and in difficult times: "Nöggi was an original."

More videos from the department