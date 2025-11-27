Fortunately, Sandra is now considered cured. Believing in herself helped her a lot in her fight against cancer. The singer's message to other women affected:
"Always think positively. Never assume the worst, but believe in yourself."
Despite the illness, the musician says she has never really lost her energy. "I still feel very connected to my younger self. I have the same drive and ambition as before."
Sandra: "The most beautiful music was in the 1980s"
So it's no surprise that the musician is still giving concerts. After a long period away from the stage following her first major successes, Sandra made her comeback in October 2004 as part of a 1980s revival event in the German city of Dresden.
"There was simply the best music in the 1980s and 1990s," said the singer in an interview with the news portal T-Online in 2016. She continued: "The quality was better than it is today. Bands like Tears for Fears - there's nothing as great as that today."
In 2012, Sandra celebrated her return to the charts in several European countries - including Switzerland - with her album and single "Stay in Touch".
Four years later, she released the album "The Very Best of Sandra". She called on her fans to vote for their favorite songs online in order to determine the track list.