Sandra was one of the most successful female singers in Europe in the 1980s, selling over 30 million records. Picture: imago stock&people

She was one of Europe's biggest singers in the 1980s: Sandra from Germany. Her songs were in the charts for months. Now the 63-year-old talks about her cancer and old times.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sandra has sold more records than Nena and made it to number one in the charts in 20 countries 40 years ago with her hit "Maria Magdalena".

Now the 63-year-old singer looks back on glorious times in an interview and talks about her fight against breast cancer.

The singer's message to other cancer sufferers: "Always think positively. Never assume the worst, but believe in yourself." Show more

With over 30 million records sold, she is one of the most successful European singers. Her hit "Maria Magdalena" alone, which was released in 1985, reached number one in the charts in 20 countries.

"I sometimes miss the peace and quiet of those days." When singer Sandra thinks back to the 1980s and 1990s, she sometimes feels nostalgic.

Sandra still sings her hits today - here in 2019 in the German city of Chemnitz. Image: imago images / Future Image

Financially, however, she doesn't have to worry, reveals the 63-year-old, who grew up in the German city of Saarbrücken, in an interview with Bild.

She continued: "I don't really talk about money, but I can confirm that I'm doing very well. I've built a nice life for myself over the years."

Sandra has "the same drive and ambition as before"

The mother of adult twin sons has lived on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza for many years. Then, in 2017, she suffered a stroke of fate: the singer was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fortunately, Sandra is now considered cured. Believing in herself helped her a lot in her fight against cancer. The singer's message to other women affected:

"Always think positively. Never assume the worst, but believe in yourself."

Despite the illness, the musician says she has never really lost her energy. "I still feel very connected to my younger self. I have the same drive and ambition as before."

Sandra: "The most beautiful music was in the 1980s"

So it's no surprise that the musician is still giving concerts. After a long period away from the stage following her first major successes, Sandra made her comeback in October 2004 as part of a 1980s revival event in the German city of Dresden.

"There was simply the best music in the 1980s and 1990s," said the singer in an interview with the news portal T-Online in 2016. She continued: "The quality was better than it is today. Bands like Tears for Fears - there's nothing as great as that today."

In 2012, Sandra celebrated her return to the charts in several European countries - including Switzerland - with her album and single "Stay in Touch".

Four years later, she released the album "The Very Best of Sandra". She called on her fans to vote for their favorite songs online in order to determine the track list.

Sandra: "I am very touched by this connection"

And Sandra already has big plans for the coming year: she will be on stage at the "Die 80er live" open-air festival in Hamburg on July 18, 2026 - along with other stars from the 1980s.

According to Sandra in Bild, she is looking forward to seeing many of her fans again in Hamburg.

"People who have been by my side for 40 years and are now bringing their children with them. I am very touched by this connection across generations."

More videos from the department