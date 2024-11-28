Tones and I suffered a miscarriage shortly before the biggest gig of her career, as she shared with her fans on Instagram. The Australian singer went through with the show - even though doctors advised her not to.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Tones and I revealed that she suffered a miscarriage the day before the biggest concert of her career and went through with the show despite doctors' warnings.

During the dress rehearsal, blood suddenly ran down her legs - after which she and her husband went to hospital.

In an emotional Instagram post, the singer thanked her fans for their support and emphasized that she felt supported by her family and crew. Show more

"I'm not someone who likes to share things and it scares me to even write these words." But she does, telling her fans on Instagram about the "saddest moment" that was very close to one of her "greatest triumphs".

Tones and I, whose real name is Toni Watson (31), writes under a video with the best moments of her show that she suffered a miscarriage shortly before the biggest performance of her career. The concert took place on November 9 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

"The day before the biggest show of my career so far, I was in rehearsals with 30 choirs, 30 dancers and 50 crew members, (...)", recalls the singer, who celebrated her international breakthrough with the hit "Dance Monkey".

Tones and I goes on to say that she was singing "To Be Loved" when she suddenly felt blood running down her legs. What nobody knew at the time was that the musician was nine weeks pregnant.

Tones and I went straight to hospital after rehearsals

After the rehearsals, the Australian went to hospital with her husband Jimmy, where she spent the night in pain. "After I couldn't sleep that night, I found out that I'd had a miscarriage."

The doctors then told her that she had to cancel the show and rest. She didn't want to advise anyone not to listen to medical advice, but she simply didn't have the heart to call it all off.

Tones and I writes: "I knew there was no way I could let everyone down." The singer immediately had to think of the creative team, the production crew, the dancers, the choir and the fans.

She then drove to the venue with the promise of returning to the hospital after the show. Tones and I made it to the meeting with her fans just in time.

Only three people that evening knew about what had happened. "As soon as I stepped on stage, I felt carried, it was unlike any other show I've ever played," reports the 31-year-old. Her loved ones literally "lifted" her up onto the stage.

After the show, the singer went back to hospital, where she underwent surgery the next morning.

"Most people wouldn't go on that stage"

There is a lot of sympathy in the comments under the Australian's post. Maddy Rowe, for example, says: "Most people wouldn't go on this stage. The biggest sadness and then the biggest high, all mixed into 24 hours. You are amazing, Tones. Much love to you and Jimmy."

Just a short time later, Tones and I posted a video together with her husband, who was actually "not a social media guy". In it, the couple thanked each other for the kind words they've received over the past few days. "We're okay and things will come when they're supposed to come."

More videos from the department