7.05 pm

Are there fewer people than last year?

The evening has dawned at Openair Frauenfeld and most of the festival-goers have probably arrived by now. According to blue News reporters on site, however, the site has not quite filled up. Tickets can still be purchased online for all days. The organizer remains silent on the pre-sales figures.

Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere The evening mood has set in at Openair Frauenfeld. Image: Madcom The festival visitors have now arrived. Image: Madcom blue News is also on site. Image: Madcom According to blue News reporters, however, the site seems less crowded than in previous years. Image: Madcom The organizer does not announce any advance booking figures. Image: Madcom

The line-up of the open air was heavily criticized in the run-up to the event. Some people even resold their tickets when they saw the line-up .