Pop star Patricia Kelly had to cope with several strokes of fate. It all made her stronger. She presents her latest project on "Lässer": a cookbook. It is a tribute to her life and her famous family of musicians.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patricia Kelly looks back on an eventful life in "Lässer". Including the early death of her mother and several illnesses.

In the show, she talks about what gave her strength and how she carried on.

Her new cookbook is a tribute to her family. The biographical cookbook is more than a collection of recipes - it is a lovingly narrated journey through six countries. Show more

The life of pop star Patricia Kelly (55) is more exciting than many adventure books - a rollercoaster of highs and lows.

In 1982, the famous musician's family suffers their first serious stroke of fate: mother Barbara Ann dies of breast cancer at the age of just 36. Baby Angelo was only eight months old, Patricia - the second eldest - just 13. "It was a very difficult time. My father fell into a great depression, he loved her very much," Patricia Kelly recalls in an interview with "Lässer".

After her mother's death, all the children had to pitch in - Patricia took over the cooking and her father Dan taught her the recipes. This resulted in a very personal cookbook entitled "Patricia Kelly's Family Cookbook". The bestseller is a tribute to her loved ones and her eventful life.

Kelly experiences several low points

The Irish-American singer is hit by further strokes of fate: At the age of 23, she contracted spinal meningitis - presumably caused by a tick bite. The left side of her body is paralyzed and she suffers from severe pain for years.

But Patricia Kelly does not let it get her down. Her faith gives her support. Kelly: "I believe there is a reason for everything in life. At the height of our success, in the mid-90s, I had to deal with myself".

Her tip? Embrace the emergency situation. "It can take a while, but the most important thing is to accept it. If we resist it, we can't deal with it well," says Kelly. It's also a matter of your own attitude, and you can influence that. She is starting to look after her health, with fasting and nutritional supplements.

Patricia Kelly: "Six weeks after my mastectomy, I was back on stage"

In 2009, the mother of two was diagnosed with cancer herself. One breast had to be removed. Patricia Kelly doesn't let it get her down: "Six weeks after the mastectomy, I was back on stage. Nobody knew that." She was unable to lift her arm properly. But getting up and carrying on was important to her: "Mentally, it's important to say: yes, I'm limited, but I won't let it get me down!"

In "Lässer", Patricia Kelly shares more memories of her famous family - she also reveals what she hopes for the future.

"Patricia Kelly's Family Cookbook" (Becker Joest Volk Verlag) is available in stores.

