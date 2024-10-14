Eros Ramazzotti on stage at the Palasport in Rome in April 2023. KEYSTONE

Ciao amore: crooner Eros Ramazzotti is single again. Dalila Gelsomino writes an emotional post to get the pain of the end of her relationship off her chest.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti is single again.

Eros Ramazzotti's ex, Dalila Gelsomino, has opened up about it on social media.

After the end of their relationship, Gelsomino has made the pain of the break-up public. In a moving social media post, she shared her deep thoughts and feelings. Show more

Italian pop star Eros Ramazzotti and entrepreneur Dalila Gelsomino have broken up after two years of dating.

Gelsomino made the break-up public on Instagram and described the difficult phase that led to it in emotional words. "Eros and I were no longer happy together," explains the 35-year-old, adding: "I tried with all my might to maintain this relationship, but there are times when life just wants to teach you to let go."

The separation was associated with "months of great pain and endless silence", during which she tried to take a step back several times. Rumors of a possible break-up had been circulating for months, as the couple had not shared any posts together on Instagram since last year. Ramazzotti himself has not yet commented on the end of their relationship.

"It's been a very painful few months," Dalila Gelsomino wrote on social media about the break-up with Eros Ramazzotti. Instagram

Ramazzotti and Gelsomino met in Milan

Dalila Gelsomino, who works in the real estate and tourism industry, met the 60-year-old singer in Milan. Their relationship was in the public eye from the very beginning.

Ramazzotti described his partner as "stubborn as hell" in an earlier interview, indicating that their relationship was not always easy.

Ramazzotti, who often deals with his emotional experiences in his songs, has so far remained silent about the break-up.

Back in 2005, he dedicated the album "Calma Apparente" to his failed marriage to Michelle Hunziker, with whom he still maintains a good relationship.

Together they have 27-year-old daughter Aurora, whom the couple recently made grandparents.

More videos from the department