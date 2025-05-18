  1. Residential Customers
blue News on location So, now it's over - this is how we experienced the ESC final

Samuel Walder

18.5.2025

Music, people, magic - Basel became the ESC capital of Europe. blue News takes stock: these were the most moving moments.

18.05.2025, 03:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • For a week, Basel was transformed into an ESC stronghold with music, street parties and an exuberant atmosphere.
  • The favorites were decided. In the end, victory went to Austria.
  • blue News takes stock of the high and low points of the ESC in Basel - summarized in a video.
Show more

Basel was alive for a week, music blared through the streets and people came together to celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest. The favorites were clear, but in the end Austria won the race.

blue News spent a week reporting on, about and from the ESC in Basel. These were the high and lowlights from the ESC in Basel. See more in the video.

