She has been one of Britain's best-known singers for almost forty years. In an interview with blue News, Texas frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri talks about stage fright, fondue and her favorite place, Adelboden.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Texas is performing at the Paléo Festival in Nyon for the first time.

The front woman of the successful band Sharleen Spiteri talks to blue News about her close connection to Switzerland. Show more

Sharleen Spiteri, frontwoman of the Scottish pop-rock band Texas, is deeply relaxed shortly before her performance at the Paléo Festival in Nyon.

"Some people find it arrogant, but I'm never nervous," she says in an interview with blue News. There was one exception: her very first gig. Back then, she was pretty scared - with her guitar clutched tightly between her and the audience as a protective shield.

Today, almost forty years after her debut, she enjoys the limelight.

Relationship with Switzerland

The mixture of pop, soul and rock still works - and has made Texas internationally successful. It started in 1989 with the hit "I Don't Want A Lover", followed in 1997 by "Say What You Want", the band's most-played song to date. The track was also the flagship of the fourth album "White on Blonde", which was celebrated by critics.

In the interview, Spiteri continues to talk about her close relationship with Switzerland. Her husband runs a restaurant in Adelboden, where she spends a lot of time when she is not on tour. "I love nature, hiking and skiing. Adelboden is simply beautiful," she enthuses.

She has also adapted to Switzerland in culinary terms - at least seasonally: for the musician, fondue is as much a part of winter as the microphone is of the stage. "I have my own recipe - and I love cheese, a lot," she says with a laugh.

Missed the concert?

