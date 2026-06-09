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Briton won Grammy Songwriter of Dua Lipa and Khalid found stabbed to death

Philipp Dahm

9.6.2026

Talay Riley in 2011. The British songwriter worked on songs for artists such as Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Khalid and H.E.R. during his career.
Talay Riley in 2011. The British songwriter worked on songs for artists such as Dua Lipa, Britney Spears, Khalid and H.E.R. during his career.
IMAGO/Avalon.red

British songwriter and Grammy winner Talay Riley has died at the age of 35. London police found him with stab wounds in East London on Friday morning and are investigating him for murder.

09.06.2026, 09:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • British songwriter and Grammy winner Talay Riley has died at the age of 35. The police are investigating his murder.
  • Three people have been arrested. One man was released on bail, two other suspects were released without further action.
  • Riley wrote hits for artists such as Dua Lipa, Britney Spears and Khalid. He received a Grammy for his work on H.E.R.'s debut album.
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The 35-year-old British songwriter and Grammy winner Talay Riley has died. This was announced by his family on social media.

The London police wrote in a statement that Riley was found with stab wounds in East London on the morning of June 5 and was pronounced dead at the scene. She is being investigated for murder.

"He touched countless people"

Three people have been arrested, according to police. A 27-year-old man was released on bail. A 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were released without further action after questioning.

Riley co-wrote Dua Lipa's hit "Last Dance", Britney Spears' "Clumsy", Khalid's "Young Dumb & Broke", Jessie J's "Who's Laughing Now" and songs by Jason Derulo and Nick Jonas, among others.

He celebrated his greatest success with H.E.R.'s song "Lights On". Riley received a Grammy for his work on the US singer's debut album after it was named Best R&B Album in 2019.

His family wrote on social media that Riley - real name Mark Orabiyi - "loved with all his heart, gave generously and touched countless people with his talent, kindness and zest for life".

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