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Colombian singer's big concert Stagehand dies before Shakira concert in Rio

SDA

27.4.2026 - 10:17

Shakira at a performance in San Francisco. (archive picture)
Shakira at a performance in San Francisco. (archive picture)
Keystone

A few days before a planned major concert by singer Shakira on the legendary Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, a worker died while setting up the stage.

Keystone-SDA

27.04.2026, 10:17

The Colombian singer's performance is scheduled for Saturday and is part of the "Todo Mundo no Rio" concert series: The whole world in Rio.

The local news portal "G1" reported that the stagehand was trapped between two lifting platforms and was seriously injured, citing the fire department. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The administration of the Brazilian metropolis has been bringing international stars to the coastal metropolis for several years now.

According to the organizers, the stage was enlarged to around 1500 square meters for Shakira, exceeding the dimensions of previous shows (1345 square meters).

In 2024, around 1.6 million people attended a Madonna performance there. Last year, Lady Gaga set a record for a single concert on the beach with around 2.5 million visitors.

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