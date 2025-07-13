Heidi Klum and the Kaulitz brothers partied in Zurich. Screenshot Instagram

Star restaurateur Michel Péclard talks in the podcast about an incident with Heidi Klum and the Kaulitz brothers. Because he drove them to his restaurant by boat, a lawsuit landed on his desk.

Sven Ziegler

When Heidi Klum visited Zurich with Tom and Bill Kaulitz in the late summer of 2024, the trio caused a stir - not only in the city, but also with the authorities. Host Michel Péclard, operator of the high-end restaurant "Fischer's Fritz", was visited by the police shortly afterwards.

In the podcast "Spaghetti with ketchup and cheese", the Zurich restaurateur explains how he picked up the famous guests from Bauschänzli by boat and unintentionally entered legal waters. "I almost went to prison," says Péclard with a laugh.

Because five days after the celebrity dinner, his phone rang - the police wanted to question him. The reason: a complaint about an alleged lack of a boat cab permit.

The complaint was dismissed

Péclard admitted that he had not demanded any money for the boat trip. However, the plaintiff argued that the restaurateur had an economic interest - after all, the visit from prominent guests was also the best form of advertising. "Yes, of course I had an interest," says Péclard. "But I just wanted a bit of Hollywood flair by the lake."

The complaint was later dismissed, as Péclard emphasizes in the podcast. He does not give the name of the plaintiff. He himself denies that he ever went to the police, as was sometimes reported: "I've never pressed charges, never."

Klum and the Kaulitz brothers had stayed at the "Mandarin Oriental Savoy", Péclard had organized the meeting through a hotel contact. They actually wanted to go wakeboarding too - but decided against it after a night of partying due to a headache. Instead, they swam in the lake and borrowed swimming trunks from the landlord.

Péclard's conclusion on the episode: "They were all really easy." Only the bureaucracy got in the way.