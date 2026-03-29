Shock during a live performance on ORF: star trumpeter Toni Maier collapsed on Saturday evening during the folk music program "Mei liabste Weis" in Puch near Weiz (Styria). The 77-year-old collapsed in front of the camera and audience at around 9.15 pm that evening. A heart attack was suspected.
The incident occurred in the middle of his performance - just as Maier was playing the "Erzherzog-Johann-Jodler".
The musician grabbed his heart and explained: "My defibrillator has switched on". Toni Maier was immediately treated by paramedics on site.
Around 15 minutes later, TV presenter Franz Posch was able to give the all-clear: Maier was responsive again and would continue to receive medical care, the Austrian Kronenzeitung reported.