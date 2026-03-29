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Shock in folk music show Star trumpeter collapses live on TV

Carlotta Henggeler

29.3.2026

Scary moment in the TV show "Mei liabste Weis". Trumpeter Toni Maier had heart problems.
Scary moment in the TV show "Mei liabste Weis". Trumpeter Toni Maier had heart problems.
Screenshot ORF

Shocking moment on live TV: In the folk music show "Mei liabste Weis", trumpeter Toni Maier collapses in front of the camera on Saturday evening - apparently due to a heart attack.

29.03.2026, 07:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • 77-year-old star trumpeter Toni Maier suddenly collapses during a live performance on the ORF folk music show "Mei liabste Weis".
  • The cause was a heart problem. Maier himself reported that his defibrillator had activated.
  • Paramedics treated him immediately. A short time later, the presenter gives the all-clear: Maier is responsive again.
Show more

Shock during a live performance on ORF: star trumpeter Toni Maier collapsed on Saturday evening during the folk music program "Mei liabste Weis" in Puch near Weiz (Styria). The 77-year-old collapsed in front of the camera and audience at around 9.15 pm that evening. A heart attack was suspected.

The incident occurred in the middle of his performance - just as Maier was playing the "Erzherzog-Johann-Jodler".

The musician grabbed his heart and explained: "My defibrillator has switched on". Toni Maier was immediately treated by paramedics on site.

Around 15 minutes later, TV presenter Franz Posch was able to give the all-clear: Maier was responsive again and would continue to receive medical care, the Austrian Kronenzeitung reported.

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