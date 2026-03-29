Scary moment in the TV show "Mei liabste Weis". Trumpeter Toni Maier had heart problems. Screenshot ORF

Shocking moment on live TV: In the folk music show "Mei liabste Weis", trumpeter Toni Maier collapses in front of the camera on Saturday evening - apparently due to a heart attack.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 77-year-old star trumpeter Toni Maier suddenly collapses during a live performance on the ORF folk music show "Mei liabste Weis".

The cause was a heart problem. Maier himself reported that his defibrillator had activated.

Paramedics treated him immediately. A short time later, the presenter gives the all-clear: Maier is responsive again. Show more

Shock during a live performance on ORF: star trumpeter Toni Maier collapsed on Saturday evening during the folk music program "Mei liabste Weis" in Puch near Weiz (Styria). The 77-year-old collapsed in front of the camera and audience at around 9.15 pm that evening. A heart attack was suspected.

The incident occurred in the middle of his performance - just as Maier was playing the "Erzherzog-Johann-Jodler".

The musician grabbed his heart and explained: "My defibrillator has switched on". Toni Maier was immediately treated by paramedics on site.

Around 15 minutes later, TV presenter Franz Posch was able to give the all-clear: Maier was responsive again and would continue to receive medical care, the Austrian Kronenzeitung reported.