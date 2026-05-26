Stefanie Heinzmann takes over as host of "Sing meinen Song - Das Schweizer Tauschkonzert". Keystone

There will be a change at the top of "Sing meinen Song - Das Schweizer Tauschkonzert". Stefanie Heinzmann is taking over as host of the music show, succeeding Dodo. This will be the first time a woman has hosted the 3+ format.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefanie Heinzmann is the new host of "Sing meinen Song Schweiz".

The singer from Valais is taking over from Dodo after four seasons.

According to 3+, the current season reached around one million viewers. Show more

The Swiss music format "Sing meinen Song - Das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" is getting a new face. The 3+ channel has announced that Stefanie Heinzmann will host the show in future.

The singer from Valais will take over from Dodo, who hosted the show for four seasons. The change also marks a premiere: Heinzmann is the first woman to lead the Swiss version of the popular music show.

The show is not unfamiliar territory for Stefanie Heinzmann. The singer has already taken part in the German edition and the first Swiss season.

In the 3+ press release, Heinzmann explained that she had already experienced the special atmosphere of the format twice herself. She is now looking forward to returning as host and getting to know new sides of the musicians involved.

The stories behind the songs and the personal moments between the artists are particularly exciting for her.

The seventh season of the Swiss edition ended at the beginning of May with the traditional duet episode. According to the broadcaster, the current season reached a total of around one million viewers.

"Sing meinen Song" thus continues to be one of the more successful Swiss entertainment formats on private television.

3+ has not yet announced when the new season with Stefanie Heinzmann will be broadcast.