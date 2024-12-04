In April, Zermatt will once again be transformed into a stronghold for music fans as part of Zermatt Unplugged. Picture: Hanna Büker Atance for Zermatt Unplugged

Zermatt Unplugged will transform the Valais resort into the music capital of Switzerland from April 8 to 12, 2025. Acts such as Amy Macdonald and Mika will play in front of a unique mountain backdrop in an intimate setting.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zermatt Unplugged Festival takes place from April 8 to 12, 2025 in an intimate setting and presents over 120 acoustic concerts.

The line-up includes artists such as Stephan Eicher, UB40, Amy Macdonald, Mika and Clueso.

The largest acoustic festival in Europe transforms the Valais vacation resort into the music capital of Switzerland during this time. Show more

When great artists perform in front of an incomparable mountain backdrop, Zermatt Unplugged is back in full swing. No other festival attracts visitors with such a view and great acoustic music in such an intimate setting.

International and Swiss acts perform in front of 2,200 people in the round tent and 500 in the Vernissage club in the Backstage Hotel. It gets even more intimate at the Sunnegga Sessions at almost 2300 meters above sea level, in the Heinz Julen Loft or in the cosy Winkelmatten Chapel.

The 16th edition of the festival will take place from April 8 to 12, 2025, with over 120 concerts on 17 indoor and outdoor stages.

The opening show of the festival on April 8 will be performed by Bernese singer Stephan Eicher, who will be accompanied by an orchestra - an incomparable show that has never been seen before on the tent stage.

British band UB40 comes to Zermatt Unplugged

This time, well-known stars such as the British reggae and pop band UB40 and Amy Macdonald, whose mix of indie folk, pop, acoustic rock and emotional lyrics is perfectly suited to the festival, will be playing at the foot of the Matterhorn. While UB40 will be performing on April 9, Amy Macdonald, who is known for songs such as "This Is the Life" and "Mr Rock & Roll", will be performing in the tent on April 10.

Two other well-known names on the line-up are Mika and Clueso. According to a press release from the festival organizers, the former will be performing songs from his first fully French-language album "Que ta tête fleurisse toujours" on 11 April. On 12 April, the German rapper Clueso will heat up the audience in Zermatt.

British singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald is on the line-up for Zermatt Unplugged 2025. Picture: KEYSTONE/DPA/Hendrik Schmidt

Other headliners at Europe's largest acoustic festival include Matt Berninger - frontman of The National - Samy Deluxe, Jalen Ngonda, the folk twin brothers from Amistat and young talent Paris Paloma.

Unplugged Pass will be more expensive due to "increased costs"

The festival site is to appear in new splendor. An overarching image was created that visualizes the connection between the surrounding mountain world and the focus theme of music. The focus is also on the Merken color sun yellow.

There is also a price increase for the Unplugged Pass, which now costs CHF 85 instead of CHF 65. Festival Managing Director Rolf Furrer cites the following reason: "Increased costs in all areas, from fees to personnel and infrastructure, which meant that the events could no longer be held at a cost-covering level."

Information on tickets, an overview of the entire line-up and the detailed program schedule can be found on the festival website.

