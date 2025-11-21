Gary "Mani" Mounfield shaped the sound of The Stone Roses and Primal Scream with his bass playing. imago/ZUMA Press

Gary "Mani" Mounfield, bassist for the bands The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63. This was announced by his brother on Facebook.

Musicians such as Ian Brown and Liam Gallagher publicly paid tribute to him and expressed their deepest sorrow. Mounfield shaped the British music scene from the 1980s onwards.

Gary "Mani" Mounfield, bassist with British bands The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, has died at the age of 63. His brother Greg Mounfield confirmed the death on Facebook on Thursday. There is no information on the cause of death as yet.

His bandmate Ian Brown posted on X: "Rest in peace Mani". Liam Gallagher from Oasis wrote: "Completely shocked and devastated to hear the news about Mani, my hero. Rest in peace."

REST IN PEACE MANi X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) November 20, 2025

Mounfield was born in Crumpsall in northern England in 1962. In the early 1980s, he founded the band Fireside Chaps with John Squire and Andy Couzens, which later became The Stone Roses with singer Ian Brown. The group released their debut album in 1989, followed by their second record in 1994. After the band broke up in 1996, Mounfield joined Primal Scream, with whom he recorded five albums - until The Stone Roses got back together from 2011 to 2017.

Between September 2026 and June 2027, Mounfield wanted to go on a lecture tour through Great Britain. He planned to look back on formative moments in his career.

His wife Imelda died of cancer in 2023. Mounfield is survived by two sons.

