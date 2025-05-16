Did you know that the age of a Eurovision Song Contest candidate was deliberately concealed? In 2010, a streaker also stormed onto the stage. Watch the video to see five unique ESC events.

Nicole Agostini

This year marks the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. There have been unique moments in the past that you will never forget. But maybe you can't remember all of them.

Did you know, for example, that in 2010 a Spaniard stormed the stage while Spanish singer Daniel Diges was performing?

In the video, we have summarized five moments of the ESC for you that we claim you don't know - or can't remember.

