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"We are two emos" Stress and ZIAN - two worlds, one song and a strong bromance

Samuel Walder

11.4.2026

Two Swiss artists, two styles, one joint project: Stress and ZIAN talk about their collaboration, creative processes and what is currently important to them in life.

11.04.2026, 09:01

11.04.2026, 09:22

They couldn't be more different and yet they find similarities. Rapper Stress and singer ZIAN perform their new song "How to Heal" at the Energy Star Night. blue News doesn't miss the opportunity to ask the two artists a few questions.

Watch the video above to find out how they found each other, how they work together and what is important to them in life right now.

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