Openair Gampel in the stream Stress electrifies fans even without a plug

Dominik Müller

18.8.2024

Stress is only the second Swiss act to play an "MTV Unplugged" concert. He presented the elaborate show at Openair Gampel. blue Music will be streaming the concert here from 7pm.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Sunday, Lausanne rapper Stress will be performing his "MTV Unplugged" show at Openair Gampel.
  • blue Music is broadcasting the concert tonight at 7 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.
It's something of an accolade in the music industry: an "MTV Unplugged" concert. After Patent Ochsner, rapper Stress is only the second Swiss act to receive this honor. And just in time for his 20th anniversary.

Blood, sweat, tears and a lot of money are behind every "MTV Unplugged" production. So it seems only right that the Lausanne rapper is on tour with the elaborate show. He will be stopping off at the Openair Gampel on Sunday.

Is the journey to Upper Valais too far for you? Never mind: blue Music will be broadcasting the Stress concert on Sunday at 7 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and streamed on blue News.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV