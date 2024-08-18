Stress is only the second Swiss act to play an "MTV Unplugged" concert. He presented the elaborate show at Openair Gampel. blue Music will be streaming the concert here from 7pm.

Dominik Müller

On Sunday, Lausanne rapper Stress will be performing his "MTV Unplugged" show at Openair Gampel.

blue Music is broadcasting the concert tonight at 7 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News. Show more

It's something of an accolade in the music industry: an "MTV Unplugged" concert. After Patent Ochsner, rapper Stress is only the second Swiss act to receive this honor. And just in time for his 20th anniversary.

Blood, sweat, tears and a lot of money are behind every "MTV Unplugged" production. So it seems only right that the Lausanne rapper is on tour with the elaborate show. He will be stopping off at the Openair Gampel on Sunday.

Is the journey to Upper Valais too far for you? Never mind: blue Music will be broadcasting the Stress concert on Sunday at 7 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and streamed on blue News.