Swiss star designer Kevin Germanier has a special task: not only will he be dressing the three ESC presenters, he will also be supplying around 200 costumes. He reveals the first details - it's going to be extravagant.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kevin Germanier is designing around 200 ESC costumes, including the outfits of presenters Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

The costumes for the semi-finals and final are also designed by Germanier, but not those of the participating artists.

The designer promises extravagant looks inspired by his work at the Olympic ceremony in Paris - the first rehearsals are taking place under strict security precautions in Basel. Show more

Valais fashion designer Kevin Germanier is designing the outfits for the three ESC hosts Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

He is also responsible for the costumes for the semi-finals and the final. However, he will not be dressing the ESC candidates, as he explained to the Keystone-SDA news agency behind the scenes at St. Jakobshalle.

For Germanier, the ESC is "the Olympics of music". The designer is familiar with both events.

Last summer, he was responsible for the costumes for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in Paris.

The first rehearsals for the ESC took place in Basel under strict security precautions. So far, nothing about the selected outfits has been leaked to the outside world.

In the video, the Valais designer reveals a few details about the outfits of the three hosts for the first time.

