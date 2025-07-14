At Moon&Stars in Locarno, a touch of Swiss childhood mingled with chart hits and festival atmosphere: Samu Haber tried his hand at the song "Alli mini Äntli" with obvious pleasure.

Dominik Müller

On Sunday, Finnish rock star Samu Haber wowed the audience at Moon&Stars in Locarno.

Before his show, he sang the children's song "Alli mini Äntli" for blue News - in Swiss German.



It is probably one of the best-known Swiss children's songs: "Alli mini Äntli". Singing brings people together and creates a happy atmosphere, as mom and dad knew when the unloved hike used to take a little longer than promised.

The three pop stars Samu Haber, Alvaro Soler and Kamrad chose a different song when they appeared on stage together towards the end of the concert evening at Moon&Stars in Locarno on Sunday. Nevertheless, they seemed like schoolboys on the playground and clearly enjoyed the scene.

Before his show on the Piazza Grande, Samu Haber - also known for his work as a coach on the TV show "The Voice of Germany" - stopped by blue News host Bettina Bestgen. And the Finn was not above challenging his best Swiss German and trying his hand at "Alli mini Äntli".

Although he is initially sure that a spider version of the song also exists in Finland. But see for yourself - in the video above.



