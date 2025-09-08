Rick Davies at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1997. KEYSTONE

Supertramp singer and co-founder Rick Davies has died at the age of 81 after a serious battle with cancer.

The British musician shaped rock music with Supertramp from 1969 and was co-author of world-famous hits.

In the last years of his life, he battled multiple myeloma. Show more

Rick Davies, co-founder and voice of the cult band Supertramp, has died at the age of 81. As the band announced on its website, he succumbed to his longstanding cancer on Saturday, September 6.

Born in Swindon, England, the musician developed a passion for jazz, blues and rock'n'roll at a young age. Together with Roger Hodgson, he founded Supertramp in 1969 and shaped rock history with his music. The band's best-known hits include "Dreamer", "Breakfast in America", "The Logical Song" and "Goodbye Stranger".

Rick Davies was not only known for his musical successes, but also for his warmth and devotion to his wife Sue, to whom he was married for over five decades. In the last years of his life, he suffered from multiple myeloma, a serious disease of the white blood cells.

