Rick Davies, co-founder and voice of the cult band Supertramp, has died at the age of 81. As the band announced on its website, he succumbed to his longstanding cancer on Saturday, September 6.
Born in Swindon, England, the musician developed a passion for jazz, blues and rock'n'roll at a young age. Together with Roger Hodgson, he founded Supertramp in 1969 and shaped rock history with his music. The band's best-known hits include "Dreamer", "Breakfast in America", "The Logical Song" and "Goodbye Stranger".
Rick Davies, the Supertramp co-founder, singer, and keyboardist who penned some of the band's most popular and enduring songs, including "Goodbye Stranger," "My Kind of Lady," and "Cannonball," has died at age 81.
Rick Davies was not only known for his musical successes, but also for his warmth and devotion to his wife Sue, to whom he was married for over five decades. In the last years of his life, he suffered from multiple myeloma, a serious disease of the white blood cells.