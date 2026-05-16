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The ESC final in the ticker Swedish finalist Felicia faints after dress rehearsal

Valérie Glutz

16.5.2026

The stage is set for tonight's final.
The stage is set for tonight's final.
Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa

The ESC semi-finals are over and the whole of Europe is eagerly awaiting the big final show. Tonight will show who can impress with their show.

16.05.2026, 15:14

16.05.2026, 15:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place in Vienna in 2026 because the Austrian opera singer Johannes Pietsch aka JJ won in Basel in 2025 with "Wasted Love".
  • The two semi-finals took place on May 12 and 14, with the final taking place on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in Vienna's Stadthalle.
  • Switzerland was eliminated in the second semi-final.
  • blue News tickers Europe's XXL music party live for you.
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  • Saturday, May 16, 2026 - 3.14 pm

    Swedish finalist Felicia faints after dress rehearsal

    The Swedish participant in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Felicia, suffered a circulatory collapse after the dress rehearsal on Saturday night. This was reported by the newspaper "Aftonbladet", citing the head of the Swedish ESC team, Lotta Furebäck.

    The radio station SVT told the German Press Agency that the singer had suffered a drop in blood pressure in her dressing room after the rehearsal. The reason for this was that Felicia was dehydrated - she had not drunk or eaten enough during the day.

    Felicia during the dress rehearsal the day before the ESC final.
    Felicia during the dress rehearsal the day before the ESC final.
    KEYSTONE

    In a statement obtained by dpa, the singer wrote that it was "incredibly hot" in the so-called green room and that she had become increasingly dizzy there. She later received "great help" from the medical staff on site. She slept well, drank and ate a lot. "Now I'm super ready for the day!" Felicia said in her statement.

    According to the SVT statement, Swedish team leader Lotta Furebäck said that Felicia would not be taking part in the flag parade at the opening of the dress rehearsal due to the incident. The singer was also given permission to change after her performance so that she would not have to sit in her tight costume in the green room for the entire show. According to the press release, Furebäck said that they were also in contact with the Austrian broadcaster ORF regarding the heat in the arena.

  • Which countries are in the final?

    • Czech Republic: Daniel Zizka with "CROSSROADS"
    • Bulgaria: DARA with "Bangaranga"
    • Ukraine: LELÉKA with "Ridnym"
    • Norway: JONAS LOVV with "YA YA YA"
    • Australia: Delta Goodrem with "Eclipse"
    • Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu with "Choke Me"
    • Malta: AIDAN with "Bella"
    • Cyprus: Cyprus: Antigoni with "JALLA"
    • Albania: Alis with "Nân"
    • Denmark: Søren Torpegaard Lund with "Før Vi Går Hjem"
    • Belgium: ESSYLA with "Dancing on the Ice"
    • Finland: Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen with "Liekinheitin"
    • Greece: Akylas with "Ferto"
    • Israel: Noam Bettan with "Michelle"
    • Coratia: LELEK with "Andromeda"
    • Lithuania: Lion Ceccah with "Sólo Quiero Más"
    • Moldova: Satoshi with "Viva, Moldova!"
    • Poland: ALICJA with "Pray"
    • Sweden: FELICIA with "My System"
    • Serbia: LAVINA with "Kraj Mene"
    • Austria: COSMÓ with "Tanzschein"
    • Great Britain: LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER with "One, Two, Three"
    • France: Monroe with "Regarde !"
    • Italy: Sal Da Vinci with "Per Sempre Sì"
    • Germany: Sarah Engels with "Fire"
    Show more

    As the host country, Austria will be taking part without special qualification. Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy are also seeded from the outset and did not have to fight for a place in the semi-finals.

  • Watch the second semi-final:

    ESC ticker - 2nd semi-final. The Swiss entry did not make it to the final

    ESC ticker - 2nd semi-finalThe Swiss entry did not make it to the final

  • The highlights of the first semi-final:

    Stranger shame, fire show, crooked sounds. This is how crazy the first ESC semi-final was

    Stranger shame, fire show, crooked soundsThis is how crazy the first ESC semi-final was

    • Show more

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