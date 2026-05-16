Swedish finalist Felicia faints after dress rehearsal
The Swedish participant in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), Felicia, suffered a circulatory collapse after the dress rehearsal on Saturday night. This was reported by the newspaper "Aftonbladet", citing the head of the Swedish ESC team, Lotta Furebäck.
The radio station SVT told the German Press Agency that the singer had suffered a drop in blood pressure in her dressing room after the rehearsal. The reason for this was that Felicia was dehydrated - she had not drunk or eaten enough during the day.
In a statement obtained by dpa, the singer wrote that it was "incredibly hot" in the so-called green room and that she had become increasingly dizzy there. She later received "great help" from the medical staff on site. She slept well, drank and ate a lot. "Now I'm super ready for the day!" Felicia said in her statement.
According to the SVT statement, Swedish team leader Lotta Furebäck said that Felicia would not be taking part in the flag parade at the opening of the dress rehearsal due to the incident. The singer was also given permission to change after her performance so that she would not have to sit in her tight costume in the green room for the entire show. According to the press release, Furebäck said that they were also in contact with the Austrian broadcaster ORF regarding the heat in the arena.
Which countries are in the final?
Czech Republic: Daniel Zizka with "CROSSROADS"
Bulgaria: DARA with "Bangaranga"
Ukraine: LELÉKA with "Ridnym"
Norway: JONAS LOVV with "YA YA YA"
Australia: Delta Goodrem with "Eclipse"
Romania: Alexandra Căpitănescu with "Choke Me"
Malta: AIDAN with "Bella"
Cyprus: Cyprus: Antigoni with "JALLA"
Albania: Alis with "Nân"
Denmark: Søren Torpegaard Lund with "Før Vi Går Hjem"
Belgium: ESSYLA with "Dancing on the Ice"
Finland: Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen with "Liekinheitin"
Greece: Akylas with "Ferto"
Israel: Noam Bettan with "Michelle"
Coratia: LELEK with "Andromeda"
Lithuania: Lion Ceccah with "Sólo Quiero Más"
Moldova: Satoshi with "Viva, Moldova!"
Poland: ALICJA with "Pray"
Sweden: FELICIA with "My System"
Serbia: LAVINA with "Kraj Mene"
Austria: COSMÓ with "Tanzschein"
Great Britain: LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER with "One, Two, Three"
As the host country, Austria will be taking part without special qualification. Germany, France, Great Britain and Italy are also seeded from the outset and did not have to fight for a place in the semi-finals.