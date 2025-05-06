Rihanna and A$AP Rock have announced baby number three at the Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have announced a new addition to their family at the Met Gala in New York. The musician couple are expecting their third child, as rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed to reporters on Monday.

The rapper described the pregnancy as an "incredible feeling" and emphasized the couple's joy.

Sweet surprise at the Met Gala in New York. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together: "It's an incredible feeling," said Rocky at the event. "It's time for us to show people what we've been brewing."

The couple are very happy, the hip-hop star emphasized. The online magazine "TMZ " first reported on Rihanna's pregnancy. A representative for the singer initially refused to comment on the reports.

The couple already have two children together - sons RZA and Riot Rose. Earlier this year, the rapper stood trial accused of assault with a firearm. He was found not guilty in mid-February.

Rocky is one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala, which is set to open the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition this year. The "Met Ball" is an annual fundraising event organized by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

