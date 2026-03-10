Sad news from blues musician Philipp Fankhauser (62): Over the last few years, I've been struggling with various health problems and a long-standing addiction. I have realized that it is now time to concentrate fully on my health and my recovery," he writes in a statement today, Tuesday, 10 March.
After careful consideration and on the urgent recommendation of his doctor, he will "embark on several months of therapy in the next few days."
For this reason, he has had to - with a heavy heart - cancel all planned concerts until the end of September 2026 and postpone them to a later date. Fankhauser continues: "This step is not easy for me - especially towards my audience, my promoters and my band. At the same time, I know that this is the right and necessary step to get healthy again."
He made a comeback in 2024 after health problems
Philipp Fankhauser made an impressive comeback in 2024 after a serious illness. Due to a life-threatening bone marrow disease, he had to undergo a stem cell and bone marrow transplant in 2023 and took a longer break from the stage. The treatment was successful at the time - Fankhauser later declared that he was now "completely healthy" and full of energy.
The transplant also changed his life: Fankhauser lost around 20 kilos, feels physically fitter than he has in decades and had to rebuild his immune system. For him, the recovery is therefore nothing less than "a medical miracle".