Back on stage: blues musician Philipp Fankhauser was saved from death by a stem cell donation in 2023. Keystone

Blues musician Philipp Fankhauser has had to cancel all concerts until fall 2026 for health reasons, he has announced. His health now takes priority and he has to undergo several months of therapy.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss blues musician Philipp Fankhauser (62) is canceling all concerts until the end of September 2026 for health reasons in order to concentrate on his recovery.

On the urgent recommendation of his doctor, he is embarking on several months of therapy in the next few days, having recently also struggled with health problems and a long-standing addiction. Show more

Sad news from blues musician Philipp Fankhauser (62): Over the last few years, I've been struggling with various health problems and a long-standing addiction. I have realized that it is now time to concentrate fully on my health and my recovery," he writes in a statement today, Tuesday, 10 March.

After careful consideration and on the urgent recommendation of his doctor, he will "embark on several months of therapy in the next few days."

For this reason, he has had to - with a heavy heart - cancel all planned concerts until the end of September 2026 and postpone them to a later date. Fankhauser continues: "This step is not easy for me - especially towards my audience, my promoters and my band. At the same time, I know that this is the right and necessary step to get healthy again."

He made a comeback in 2024 after health problems

Philipp Fankhauser made an impressive comeback in 2024 after a serious illness. Due to a life-threatening bone marrow disease, he had to undergo a stem cell and bone marrow transplant in 2023 and took a longer break from the stage. The treatment was successful at the time - Fankhauser later declared that he was now "completely healthy" and full of energy.

The transplant also changed his life: Fankhauser lost around 20 kilos, feels physically fitter than he has in decades and had to rebuild his immune system. For him, the recovery is therefore nothing less than "a medical miracle".

