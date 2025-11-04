Will Vincent Gross face the challenge in the RTL jungle camp? "No," says the pop star from Basel. Picture: IMAGO/osnapix

The potential candidates for the 2026 RTL jungle camp are currently the subject of heated debate. Pop star Vincent Gross from Basel has now commented on his possible participation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German TV channel RTL will soon be sending more or less well-known people to the jungle camp in Australia again.

Although there is still no official confirmation of the upcoming candidates, as always, there are many rumors about the possible participants in the run-up to the show.

It was recently rumored that pop star Vincent Gross from Basel would take on the challenge. He would be only the fourth celebrity from Switzerland to travel to the Australian RTL camp.

It remains to be seen who will go to the RTL jungle camp in 2026. As usual, the German TV channel is keeping quiet about the cast of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" for as long as possible.

Nevertheless, the rumor mill is churning.

Time and again, the focus is on Australia. Recently it was said that pop star Vincent Gross from Basel wanted to take up the challenge in the jungle camp.

Vincent Gross denies participation

In contrast to numerous silent celebrities whose participation is currently the subject of speculation, the singer quickly denied the rumor himself.

Last Sunday, Gross spoke out in an Instagram video: "'Bild.de' revealed it: I'm a potential candidate for Dschungelcamp 2026," said the 29-year-old.

He continued: "I'm sure you're all dying to know: Why have I only known this since this morning?"

The reports had given him food for thought, he continued. He had "really thought about it" and was now asking himself: "Would I be able to do it, would I be able to endure it in the jungle?"

Woitschack advises Gross to take part

Vincent Gross was even clearer to Blick: "No, I won't be taking part in the jungle camp," he clarified. Nevertheless, he has "tremendous respect for everyone who takes part".

He is also a "big fan" of the TV show. He finds the format exciting "as a psychological field experiment", but he is not one for disgusting tests.

Gross' close friend and fellow pop star Anna-Carina Woitschack only took on the challenge this year. However, her stay in the camp did not last too long.

The 33-year-old had to leave the show in seventh place. Nevertheless, she does not seem to regret her participation. "I would do it," she wrote, complete with a laugh emoji under her buddy's post.

When a user pointed out her numerous unsuccessful or rejected tests, Woitschack explained in another comment: "Taking part is EVERYTHING."

Only one Swiss woman in the RTL jungle camp so far

So far, only three Swiss women have taken part in the RTL jungle camp: reality star Elena Miras from Zurich was a contestant in the 14th season in January 2020. She left the TV show on day 14 in sixth place.

During the 7th season in 2013, Lucerne singer Patrick Nuo represented Switzerland in Australia. He made it to 5th place.

In 2012, magician Vincent Raven also practiced eating insects. He stayed in the camp for eleven days and came 8th.

Entertainer Gülsha Adilji has been toying with the idea of taking part in the jungle camp for some time: "I actually hate reality shows. But it's different in the jungle camp. I'm ready," wrote the Zivadiliring podcasterin the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

And continued: "When will the time finally come? When will the 'Dschungelcamp' editors ring me and invite me to the cockroach competition?"

Well then, let's see if those responsible at RTL will finally have mercy on Gülsha Adilji and invite her to Australia.

