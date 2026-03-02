  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Change for the ESC Swiss star coiffeur gives Hazel Brugger a new look

Bruno Bötschi

2.3.2026

Even before the first note was sung, this duo had the show under control: Barabara Schöneberger (left) and Hazel Brugger provided plenty of laughs at the German ESC preliminary round.
Even before the first note was sung, this duo had the show under control: Barabara Schöneberger (left) and Hazel Brugger provided plenty of laughs at the German ESC preliminary round.
Picture:s Britta Pedersen/dpa

Hazel Brugger hosted the German ESC preliminary round alongside Barbara Schöneberger. The Swiss comedian was responsible for the visual splash of color: she now wears her hair platinum blonde.

02.03.2026, 10:47

02.03.2026, 10:48

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Barbara Schöneberger and Hazel Brugger presented the German ESC preliminary round live from Berlin on Saturday evening.
  • The Swiss comedian has recently dyed her hair platinum blonde.
  • It is now clear who is responsible for the 32-year-old's new style: Zurich star hairdresser Martin Dürrenmatt.
Show more

Wow, what a performance!

Hazel Brugger made a visual statement at the German preliminary round of this year's Eurovision Song Contest: The comedian has recently started wearing her hair hydrogen blonde.

"There has been a song before"Sarah Engels' victory in the German ESC preliminary round outrages fans

A few hours before the TV show, Brugger gave ESC fans a look behind the scenes on her Instagram account. The 32-year-old was still sporting her usual hairstyle: medium blonde, dark roots, light waves and side parting.

Brugger: "Have to walk around with this hairstyle for six months"

While Barbara Schöneberger explained the rules of the evening, Hazel Brugger took to the stage with a completely new look: her hair dyed a platinum blonde, cut a little shorter and swept away from her face.

In other words: an extremely cool contrast to the dark black oversize suit that the comedian wore during the TV show.

"What does that mean 'I have to walk around with this hairstyle for six months'?" she later joked on her Instagram account about her new hairdo.

Zurich star hairdresser Martin Dürrenmatt brought more color into Hazel Brugger's life.

"Hazel sent me her styling for the show, all black. I thought that a platinum blonde look would be a great match," Dürrenmatt told Blick.

He continued: "Hazel trusts me a lot, I really appreciate that. It's a huge compliment."

Dürrenmatt: "There was no plan B"

Hazel Brugger 's new style was created just a few hours before the TV show in Berlin. Martin Dürrenmatt started coloring her hair on Saturday morning, shortly after 9 a.m., and the new look is said to have been finished around 1 p.m.

From

From "damn good" to "completely inappropriate"Hazel Brugger's ESC presentation triggers discussions

Brugger then went straight to rehearsals. "There was no plan B," says Dürrenmatt.

Incidentally, Germany will be represented by Sarah Engels at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna this year. "Germany needs you", said Hazel Brugger at the end of the preliminary decision.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Bötschi asks Thomas Anders.

Bötschi asks Thomas Anders"Oh, I love Beatrice Egli more than anything, but..."

Bötschi asks Fabienne Hadorn.

Bötschi asks Fabienne Hadorn"Today, women simply do everything. While the men drive against the wall"