A few hours before the TV show, Brugger gave ESC fans a look behind the scenes on her Instagram account. The 32-year-old was still sporting her usual hairstyle: medium blonde, dark roots, light waves and side parting.
Brugger: "Have to walk around with this hairstyle for six months"
While Barbara Schöneberger explained the rules of the evening, Hazel Brugger took to the stage with a completely new look: her hair dyed a platinum blonde, cut a little shorter and swept away from her face.
In other words: an extremely cool contrast to the dark black oversize suit that the comedian wore during the TV show.
"What does that mean 'I have to walk around with this hairstyle for six months'?" she later joked on her Instagram account about her new hairdo.
Zurich star hairdresser Martin Dürrenmatt brought more color into Hazel Brugger's life.
"Hazel sent me her styling for the show, all black. I thought that a platinum blonde look would be a great match," Dürrenmatt told Blick.
He continued: "Hazel trusts me a lot, I really appreciate that. It's a huge compliment."
Dürrenmatt: "There was no plan B"
Hazel Brugger 's new style was created just a few hours before the TV show in Berlin. Martin Dürrenmatt started coloring her hair on Saturday morning, shortly after 9 a.m., and the new look is said to have been finished around 1 p.m.