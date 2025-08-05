"Music is so important to me that it always happens that I forget to eat and drink because of it": Tobias Jundt aka Bonaparte sings a duet with actress Jella Haase in the underdog comedy "#Schwarze Schafe". Picture: Max Duwe/Port au Prince Film & Kultur Produktion GmbH

Musician Tobias Jundt aka Bonaparte emigrated to Berlin 20 years ago. A conversation about homesickness, the soundtrack to the underdog cinema comedy "#Schwarze Schafe" and his duet with actress Jella Haase.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A balcony beekeeper whose bees are on speed and a gender doll inventor who wants to fulfill secret wishes with a fake gun and a new girlfriend: "#Schwarze Schafe" is currently showing in Swiss cinemas.

The film by Oliver Rihs is an underdog comedy. The entire soundtrack was written by Tobias Jundt aka Bonaparte.

Rihs, from Zurich, and Jundt, from Bern, emigrated to Berlin many years ago.

"Switzerland is and remains my home and Berlin is my exile," says Jundt in an interview with blue News.

He continues: "For me, Switzerland is the picture book of a wonderful and perfect life." Show more

Tobias Jundt aka Bonaparte, do you like it when the thermometer rises above 30 degrees?

Did you just speak Bernese German?

No, I'm from Thurgau.

Back to your question: it depends where I am on a hot day. I don't like it at all when it's hot in the music studio. But it doesn't bother me when I'm out in nature.

The movie "#Black Sheep" by Oliver Rihs is also about theheat.

I make a brief cameo appearance in the movie - while we were shooting this scene, I was sprayed with water ...

I assume the weather wasn't playing ball that day and that's why you had to pretend it was brutally hot.

That's right (laughs uproariously). But the heat wasn't so important for the production of the soundtrack to the movie ...

... but?

I emigrated from Bern to Berlin 20 years ago. That means that when the first part of "Schwarzes Schafe" was released in cinemas, my music project Bonaparte was also born. Berlin and the stories I experienced in the city, the people I met during this time, were the most important inspiration for me when composing and producing. So my inspiration came from where "#Schwarze Schafe" was filmed - in the wild, absurd, hard, tender, broken and somehow perfect everyday life of Berlin.

Musician Tobias Jundt aka Bonaparte and actress Jella Haase sing the duet "Träumchen" on the soundtrack to "#Schwarze Schafe". Image: IMAGO/Eventpress

You composed and recorded the entire soundtrack - there are no less than 61 songs on the album for the movie. Was it clear from the outset that there would have to be so many tracks - or did your well-known productivity get the better of you and you just let it go?

It's true, I let it tschädere ... right, they say tschädere in Eastern Switzerland.

That's right.

I let it tschädere, and in the end every character in the movie got their own soundtrack, so to speak. That's why there's hardly a single point in the whole movie where a piece of music is repeated.

That sounds like a lot of work.

It was a wild ride ... on and on and on ... and you know what: there are actually more than 200 cues, i.e. scenes with music cues. For the soundtrack release, I selected 61 pieces to convey the cosmos of the movie in audible form.

The 61 cues on the "#SchwarzeSchafe" soundtrack are between 22 seconds and 2 minutes 31 seconds long. How many months or years did it take to produce the complete soundtrack?

Two years ... maybe three ... at some point I lost count of the days and just kept going. But that's how a film production works: suddenly the cut is changed again and then the soundtrack usually has to be adapted as well.

With all the songs, were the images there first, before the music came - or did you also influence the creation of the film with your music?

You often get the finished edited film and produce the soundtrack for it. Sometimes, however, the film music is created after the script has been read, i.e. before the film is made. In the case of "#SchwarzeSchafe", it was a mixture of everything - some songs were written before filming, others during and some only afterwards.

A video on Instagram shows you recording the track "Homenatge".

It is track number 48 on the soundtrack release. In the video, Cédric Monnier sits at a Steinway grand piano and plays while simultaneously looking at the images of the corresponding movie scene - and that's exactly what makes this recording so special.

My favorite "#SchwarzeSchafe" song is your duet "Träumchen" with Jella Haase. Did it take a lot of convincing for the actress to go into the music studio with you?

After I had composed the song and sung it alone, I felt at some point that "Träumchen" could be a wonderful duet. I sent Jella a WhatsApp message and asked her if she would like to record the song with me.

What did she say?

Beautiful.

And what next?

Come on, let's do it. And because so many people reacted to our song "Träumchen" in a similar way to you, Oliver, Jella and I decided at some point that we would also make a music video. And then we just let it happen ... (laughs uproariously).

How important is music in your life?

Music is so important to me that I often forget to eat and drink because of it.

You grew up in Bern, but have lived in Berlin for many years. Do you need the big city to be creative?

I have a love-hate relationship with Berlin. I owe a lot to the city, but at the same time I like being in nature and love the mountains. And you know what: when people say they have to emigrate to a place because they find more inspiration there, it's often not true.

Why not?

Everyone has their own individual interpretation of inspiration and in the vast majority of cases we find it within ourselves.

So what is the real reason why you emigrated to Berlin 20 years ago?

Perhaps it has to do with the prosperity in Switzerland. Many of us strive for it, but it can also have a paralyzing effect. In other words: for me, Switzerland is the picture book of a wonderful and perfect life. It is therefore also a huge privilege to have been born in Switzerland and to be able to live there.

It is also important for my work as an artist that I feel friction and resistance. I think that if I were still living in Bern or anywhere else in Switzerland today, I would be making totally elegiac-epic music. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but that kind of music just wouldn't suit me ... or let's put it this way: In the last 20 years, this kind of music wouldn't have suited me. Who knows what the future will bring (laughs).

You recently dismissed Berlin as an "absolute shithole" in an interview.

Yes ... oh ... how can I put it? Berlin is a tough, very rough city. Bern, on the other hand, feels soft and round to me. But of course I know that there are also abysses in Bern.

And when you feel homesick ...

... I go to Bern or Zurich or - if I'm in the mood for nature - to Graubünden or the Bernese Oberland. Incidentally, that's also the reason why I play concerts in Switzerland so regularly. That I always have a reason to return to my home country.

It seems to me that you never really emigrated to Berlin.

Let's put it this way: Switzerland is and remains my home and Berlin is my exile. Incidentally, that's something filmmaker Oliver Rihs and I have in common. We are both Swiss exiles and have lived in Berlin for many years.

Two Swiss who have lived in Berlin for many years: Oliver Rihs and Tobias Jundt aka Bonaparte at the premiere of "#Schwarze Schafe". Image: IMAGO/Eventpress

"#Schwarze Schafe" tells the story of Berlin outsiders*. In a nutshell: How would you make the comedy palatable to a Swiss person?

I find it refreshing that in the movie "#Schwarze Schafe" all the protagonists try to get somewhere - and fail before they all come together in the end. Anyone who feels just a little warmth of heart within them must be touched by this story. I am firmly convinced that anyone who walks out of the movie theater afterwards feels liberated and somehow changed.

I've often wondered why German comedies rarely become big hits in Swiss cinemas . Do you have an explanation for this?

I saw the first part of "Schwarze Schafe" in the cinema in 2006, shortly after I emigrated to Berlin. So I already knew the city a bit. If I had watched the film in Bern, I'm convinced I wouldn't have understood it properly - and certainly not the humor in it. And that's probably how many Swiss people feel about German comedies.

