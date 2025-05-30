A lifelong dream has come true for Tanja La Croix with the birth of her child. Image. imago images/VISTAPRESS

DJ Tanja La Croix has announced the birth of her son on Instagram. She shares her happiness with a baby photo from the hospital - fulfilling a long-cherished wish.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you DJ Tanja La Croix has announced the birth of her first son on Instagram.

She did not reveal details such as the baby's name or date of birth.

The birth is the fulfillment of a long-awaited lifelong dream for the Eastern Swiss woman. Show more

DJ Tanja La Croix has announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. As reported by "Blick", she wrote in a selfie from her hospital bed: "He has arrived safely - our miracle".

In another picture, she showed the little feet of her newborn son. She did not give any details such as his name or date of birth. For the woman from eastern Switzerland, this is the fulfillment of a long-cherished wish. "I always wanted to have my own little family one day. Now, with the pregnancy, this dream is coming true and it feels wonderful," she said in an interview with "Blick" in January.

Tanja La Croix announced the birth of her child on Instagram. Screenshot Instagram

La Croix, whose real name is Tanja Wettach, explained that the child's home will be in Glarus. "The region grounds me and gives me a feeling of peace and security. In Glarnerland, our child will be surrounded by nature, tradition and a harmonious atmosphere. Just as I have always wanted it to be," she continued.

