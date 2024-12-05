Taylor Swift has been listened to the most by Spotify users worldwide. dpa

Spotify users can once again see their personal review of the year with the "Wrapped" function. The music streaming provider has published its annual charts.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Spotify year in review has been available since Wednesday: the music streaming service summarizes for you on several slides who and what you listened to the most this year.

Taylor Swift is still the most streamed artist internationally in 2024.

Her album "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" also made it into the international top ten list. Show more

Taylor Swift's music has been streamed the most on Spotify this year. This was announced by the music streaming provider in its annual review Wrapped. The 34-year-old took first place in the top ten in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and internationally.

Spotify states that the US-American, who has been on a major world tour this year, has almost 90.4 million monthly listeners. Swift released her eleventh studio album in 2024. "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" was the most streamed album of the year globally.

What is Spotify Wrapped and where can you find the review?

Every year, the music streaming service Spotify puts together a personal review for its users, listing top artists, top genres, top songs, top podcasts and much more in several slides.

This is what Spotify Wrapped looks like for blue News editor Lea Oetiker. Spotify

The summary of the music year is eagerly awaited every time. Everyone wants to know how obsessively they listened to music. As soon as Spotify Wrapped arrives, reviews flood the social media platforms.

This year, users had to be extra patient. Normally, the review always appears at the end of November, but now it only arrived on December 4. Users had already been complaining about this on social media for days.

It's easy to find your personal review of the year: just open the Spotify app and a banner will appear on the homepage directing you to your wrap-up.

What were the biggest international hits?

Internationally, the most streamed song was Sabrina Carpenter's hit "Espresso". Here's the whole list at a glance:

Top songs on Spotify in 2024 "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone

"Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish

"Gata Only" by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj

"Lose Control" by Teddy Swims

"End of Beginning" by Djo

"Too Sweet" by Hozier

"One Of The Girls" by The Weeknd (with Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp)

"Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift

"Die With A Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga Show more

After Swift, the most popular albums on Spotify internationally are by Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G and Ariana Grande. The top album list belongs almost exclusively to pop women:

Top albums on Spotify in 2024 "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" by Taylor Swift

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" by Billie Eilish

"Short n' Sweet" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Mañana Será Bonito" by KAROL G

"eternal sunshine" by Ariana Grande

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift

"SOS" by SZA

"Lover" by Taylor Swift

"Fireworks & Rollerblades" by Benson Boone

"Starboy" by The Weeknd Show more

Spotify selects the most popular artists every year. Taylor Swift remains the most streamed female singer worldwide in 2024. Will anyone in the top ten surprise you?

Top artists on Spotify in 2024 Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Bad Bunny

Drake

Billie Eilish

Travis Scott

Peso Pluma

Kanye West

Ariana Grande

Feid Show more

This is what Spotify Wrapped looks like for blue News editor Vanessa Büchel. Spotify

Who are the most successful in Germany?

In Germany, another musician has managed to knock Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts. Ayliva takes first place with "In Liebe":

Top albums on Spotify in Germany in 2024 "In Liebe" by Ayliva

"The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" by Taylor Swift

"Black Heart" by Ayliva

"Seductive" by Seductive

"Hit Me Hard and Soft" by Billie Eilish

"Utopia" by Travis Scott

"2000" by Pashanim

"Fireworks & Rollerblades" by Benson Boone

"Garden City" by Apache 207

"Ninetynine" - Jazeek Show more

But Taylor Swift also tops the list of the most listened to artists in Germany. The Queen of Pop is not to be knocked off her throne.

Top artists on Spotify in Germany in 2024 Taylor Swift

Luciano

Ayliva

Bonez MC

Apache 207

Pashanim

Travis Scott

Linkin Park

RAF Camora

The Weeknd Show more

There's also a lot of chat on Spotify. Podcast fans have a wide choice on the music streaming service. Which podcasts were the most popular in Germany this year?

Top podcasts on Spotify in Germany in 2024 "Mixed Hack" by Felix Lobrecht and Tommi Schmitt

"Mordlust" by Paulina Krasa and Laura Wohlers

"Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood" by Bill and Tom Kaulitz

"Knowledge Weekly" by Lisa-Sophie Scheurell

"Hobbylos" by Rezo and Julien Bam

"Fest & Flauschig" by Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz

"MORD AUF EX" by Leonie Bartsch and Linn Schütze

"Kurt Krömer - Feelings" by Kurt Krömer

"Verbrechen" by Sabine Rückert and Andreas Sentker

"Hotel Matze" by Matze Hielscher Show more

According to Spotify, it currently has 640 million monthly active users and 252 million paying subscribers worldwide. Every year, the music streaming service offers a personal music review of the year, which is very popular and was released this year on December 4. Last year, Wrapped was released on November 30th. Apple Music announced its annual charts on Tuesday.

