Taylor Swift's music has been streamed the most on Spotify this year. This was announced by the music streaming provider in its annual review Wrapped. The 34-year-old took first place in the top ten in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and internationally.
Spotify states that the US-American, who has been on a major world tour this year, has almost 90.4 million monthly listeners. Swift released her eleventh studio album in 2024. "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" was the most streamed album of the year globally.
What is Spotify Wrapped and where can you find the review?
Every year, the music streaming service Spotify puts together a personal review for its users, listing top artists, top genres, top songs, top podcasts and much more in several slides.
The summary of the music year is eagerly awaited every time. Everyone wants to know how obsessively they listened to music. As soon as Spotify Wrapped arrives, reviews flood the social media platforms.
This year, users had to be extra patient. Normally, the review always appears at the end of November, but now it only arrived on December 4. Users had already been complaining about this on social media for days.
According to Spotify, it currently has 640 million monthly active users and 252 million paying subscribers worldwide. Every year, the music streaming service offers a personal music review of the year, which is very popular and was released this year on December 4. Last year, Wrapped was released on November 30th. Apple Music announced its annual charts on Tuesday.