New album, new records - and now streaming supplies: Taylor Swift has announced a new mini-documentary series and a new concert film.

The movie "The Eras Tour: The Final Show" shows her last tour concert in Vancouver in December 2024.

Her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" and the single "The Fate of Ophelia" reached number one in the German charts. Show more

Taylor Swift has just released a new album - now fans can look forward to the US musician's next highlights.

The singer has announced a new mini-documentary series and a new concert film. Both will be available to watch on streaming provider Disney+ from December 12, the 35-year-old musician announced on Instagram.

The film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show" is a recording of the last concert of the star's world tour in Vancouver, Canada, in December 2024.

The series "The End of an Era" shows behind-the-scenes footage of the tour. It consists of six parts, two of which are to be released on December 12 and two more in each of the following two weeks.

Swift recently released her new album "The Life Of A Showgirl". The album got off to a record-breaking start in Germany, with both the album "The Life of a Showgirl" and the single "The Fate of Ophelia" it contains reaching number one in the German album and single charts this week.

