"Life of a Showgirl" is causing heated debates: Fans and critics argue about commercialism, lack of depth and personal points - Swift's political stance also takes center stage once again. The album in four points.

Taylor Swift's new album "Life of a Showgirl" has received mixed to critical reviews: Some praise her new sound direction, others criticize a lack of depth and excessive commercialism.

Opinion is also divided among fans.

In addition, alleged sideswipes at other female artists and speculation about Swift's political stance have led to discussions. Show more

In August, Taylor Swift (35) revealed in a podcast that her new album "Life of a Showgirl" was created in one of the "liveliest, happiest, wildest and most dramatic" phases of her life. She recorded the twelve songs on her twelfth studio album during her tour in 2024.

Last Friday, the pop singer celebrated the release - and triggered a broad response. While some fans are thrilled, many are less so. These four aspects are generating a lot of discussion.

"Concise storytelling" or "boring glitter"?

Taylor Swift devotes the album primarily to her relationship with her fiancé Travis Kelce (35). The reactions are mixed: While some critics enthusiastically celebrate the work, others question its artistic depth and authenticity.

The "New York Times" praises the work as "a catchy and substantial, but unagitated album." It continues: "Swift is hungry to put the struggles of her past behind her and embrace her future."

The music magazine "Rolling Stone" gives the album the highest rating of five stars and speaks of a "new, exciting turn of sound" and "concise storytelling".

Others take a completely different view. The Guardian describes the album as "boring glitz from a star who seems out of his depth." They give it two out of five stars.

The Financial Times criticizes that the album lacks "glitz", while Dazed points out that Swift is more concerned with brand management than artistic expression. The album's biggest weakness is that it has "no connection to the reality of life in 2025".

Opinions among the Swifties are also divided. Some praise the powerful and self-confident charisma, others find the album less authentic, criticize superficial topics and miss emotional stories.

"The death of a showgirl, the life of a capitalist"

Many fans also criticize the fact that Swift and her new album seem increasingly commercial. This time, too, a huge marketing effort was made with weeks of promotions, pop-up events, vinyl releases and a movie premiere. It is striking that no single was released in advance of the album release. Nevertheless, Swift broke her own record for the most pre-saved album in Spotify history with this work.

"The album should be called 'The Death of a Showgirl, the Life of a Capitalist'," says TikTok user JJ in a video. He's been a big Swiftie for years. But now he's had enough.

"The album is very problematic. I woke up today and saw that we already have the dressing-room version, the going-out-for-a-walk version and the sitting-on-the-toilet version of many songs," he says. Taylor Swift has released numerous versions of her albums over a long period of time, but these have always been optional.

However, he is now observing a new development in the comments. Again and again, the comments read: "Of course you don't understand the concept of the movie - you haven't seen it. Of course you don't understand it - you haven't listened to the podcast or read the books."

According to JJ, Taylor Swift is now becoming more and more of a microtrend. In the past, it was enough to buy the album to understand the concept - everything else was a bonus. "But now the fanbase has crossed a line," he says.

In the comments, people agree with him. "Can someone please send this to Taylor," comments one user. "The movie was just money-making," says another. "She knew the album was going to be so bad, that's why she didn't release a single beforehand," commented another user, or: "I love her album, but I completely agree with you."

Is Taylor Swift a Republican?

Taylor Swift's political stance is also a talking point, as it remains unclear to many observers to this day. Although the singer has taken a clear stance against the Republicans in the past, photos of her together with supporters of Donald Trump have recently made the rounds.

Since her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, some fans have accused her of faking her commitment to the Democrats in order to avoid losing sympathy and revenue. Swift and Kelce spend a lot of time with Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, who is now considered Swift's close friend. Trump has publicly thanked her for supporting his policies.

A photo showing Swift together with the podcasters from "Bussin' With The Boys" - who had invited Trump as a guest during the election campaign - recently caused additional discussion.

Trump also publicly congratulated Swift and Kelce on their engagement, calling Kelce a "great player" and Swift a "great person". In September last year, however, he declared on his Truth Social platform that he "hated Taylor Swift" after she announced her support for Kamala Harris.

Confirmed: Taylor Swift is FOR THE BOYS 💪 pic.twitter.com/cafKpGOjC7 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 25, 2025

Swift is also increasingly criticized for not commenting on the current political situation in the USA or on global developments - an accusation that is also reflected in the reception of her latest album.

No "Girls Girl"

The content of the song "Opalite" is also controversial. This is interpreted by some as an allusion to Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole (33). The two had an on-off relationship between 2017 and 2022. Specifically, it's about this line: "You didn't understand why you felt alone. You were all about it, but she was just on her phone."

In an old video, Kelce complains that his girlfriend at the time was constantly on her cell phone. The two were having a glass of wine together when Kelce is heard saying, "Just drink the wine, then we can go," Kelce said.

The influencer then replied to the NFL star that she didn't need to "seek validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet" if he paid more attention to her. To which Kelce replied, "Oh my God. Put your phone down. Put your phone away. You're not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?"

Kayla Nicole now seems to have responded to Swift's new song in a subtle way. Following the release of the new album, Nicole shared a video on her Instagram story featuring a clip from "America's Next Top Model" in which a contestant says: "I don't compare myself to other girls. I'm not comparable to anyone."

"Actually Romantic", another song on the album, is a suspected diss track against Charli XCX (33). One line in particular caused a stir: "I heard you called me 'boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave. Highfived my ex and then you said you're glad he ghosted me." In German: "I heard you called me 'boring Barbie' when the coke got you brave. You gave my ex a high-five and then said you're glad he ghosted me."

Charli XCX has repeatedly spoken openly about her drug use in the past. Among other things, she released a limited edition record with white powder on the cover - apparently an allusion to cocaine.

One possible background for the alleged spike dates back years: in 2018, Charli XCX accompanied Taylor Swift as a support act on her "Reputation" tour. Charli later spoke critically about the young audience in an interview. She said that it felt like she was performing in front of a group of five-year-olds. Although she emphasized that her statement was not meant to be derogatory, rumours about tensions between the two artists have been circulating ever since.

Charli XCX is also friends with Matty Healy, a former partner of Swift, and married his bandmate George Daniel. This is also interpreted in fan circles as a possible trigger for the lyrics. In another verse of the song, it is mentioned that someone congratulated Swift's ex-boyfriend for breaking off contact with her - this is also seen as an allusion to the British singer.