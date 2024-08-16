Taylor Swift is back on stage after the terror-related concert cancellations in Vienna.
The singer returned with a performance in London and played in front of around 90,000 fans in the sold-out Wembley Stadium on Thursday evening. She brought musician Ed Sheeran on stage as a surprise guest.
Swift did not comment on the terror warning in Austria. Three performances were canceled there last week because Islamists were said to be planning an attack.
The 19-year-old main suspect has recanted his original confession and two other men have been arrested alongside him. Tighter security measures were in place in London.
Some fans who were worried still decided to attend the concert. "You can't miss Taylor. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said an 18-year-old Englishwoman. The fan community will stick together.
Many fans from abroad traveled to London
Many fans from abroad also traveled to London. Sisters Romy and Lea Grohs from Germany actually had tickets for one of the concerts in Vienna.
With the help of the fan community, they were able to get tickets for London and fulfill a dream. The so-called Swifties also stand for this solidarity. "Everyone supports each other," said Romy.
Three girls were stabbed and several people injured in an attack on a Taylor Swift dance class there at the end of July, in which the star singer herself was not involved. Swift expressed her horror on Instagram. Right-wing extremists later used the knife attack as an opportunity to riot.
At the concert in London, the singer made no further reference to this - nor to the US election campaign, in which she is said to have a potentially not insignificant influence on young voters. The singer is due to play her last concert in Europe for the time being on Tuesday in London. Further appearances are planned in the USA and Canada in the fall.
"Swifties" take a stand against fear scenarios
On the "Eras Tour", Swift will play songs from her entire career. The concerts last around three and a half hours, with over 40 songs on the setlist. The schedule is usually similar.
Her fans, also known as "Swifties", spread positive vibes with glitter jewelry, fan T-shirts and friendship bracelets. The bracelets are made and exchanged.
Karim from Erfurt, Germany, also brought some with him. He came with two friends from Bavaria, whom he met through the fan community. The community is like a family, he says. It sticks together. Even after the events in Austria.