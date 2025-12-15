Three dead children between the ages of six and nine: This was the bloody testimony of a Taylor Swift dance class in July 2024. A 17-year-old had stabbed himself with a knife in Southport, northern England, killing three of the participants.
Even then, pop star Taylor Swift herself spoke out and wrote in her Instagram story that she was "in complete shock".
The extent to which the 36-year-old was affected by the bloody deed is now becoming clear once again. In the new documentary series "The End of an Era" (Disney+), the singer begins: "We had a series of violent, frightening incidents during the tour."
Although the meetings cannot be seen in the documentary itself, footage taken afterwards shows how upset the singer was after the conversation. "It doesn't seem like it, but I know you helped them," her mother Andrea reassures Taylor Swift.
"I live in a reality that is mostly very unreal," Swift then reflects on her role. At the same time, she is convinced: "But it's my job to be able to deal with these feelings and then immediately flip the switch for the concert. That's just the way it has to be."