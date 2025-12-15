"We had a series of violent, scary incidents during the tour": Taylor Swift. Picture: Daniel Deslover/Zuma Press/dpa

Big emotions for Taylor Swift: In a new TV documentary, the US pop star talks about the knife attack at a dance party in the English town of Southport.

Three children died in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport, England, in the summer of 2024.

In the new documentary series "The End of an Era", the extent to which the bloody deed affected the US pop star becomes clear once again.

"We had a series of violent, frightening incidents during the tour," says Taylor Swift Show more

Three dead children between the ages of six and nine: This was the bloody testimony of a Taylor Swift dance class in July 2024. A 17-year-old had stabbed himself with a knife in Southport, northern England, killing three of the participants.

Even then, pop star Taylor Swift herself spoke out and wrote in her Instagram story that she was "in complete shock".

The extent to which the 36-year-old was affected by the bloody deed is now becoming clear once again. In the new documentary series "The End of an Era" (Disney+), the singer begins: "We had a series of violent, frightening incidents during the tour."

The next moment she mentions the dance drama, her voice breaks. "There were little children..." she sobs and then lets the tears flow freely. "I can't even explain it."

Swift: "I'll get through this, I'll smile"

The documentary also describes how Taylor Swift met the bereaved families of the dead children in the run-up to a concert in London. "I'll get through this, I'll smile," she announced in advance.

Despite her pain, she wanted to demonstrate strength to the families of the deceased.

Although the meetings cannot be seen in the documentary itself, footage taken afterwards shows how upset the singer was after the conversation. "It doesn't seem like it, but I know you helped them," her mother Andrea reassures Taylor Swift.

"I live in a reality that is mostly very unreal," Swift then reflects on her role. At the same time, she is convinced: "But it's my job to be able to deal with these feelings and then immediately flip the switch for the concert. That's just the way it has to be."

