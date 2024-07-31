Many people without tickets watched Taylor Swift's concert in Munich from a hill next to the stadium. Bild: dpa

In Munich, tens of thousands of fans watched Taylor Swift's concerts from a hill outside the stadium. That doesn't leave the superstar cold.

Superstar Taylor Swift has expressed her enthusiasm for the many people who watched her concerts in Munich from outside the stadium. On both concert evenings last weekend, tens of thousands of fans came to the Olympiaberg and surrounding meadows.

Some jokingly referred to the mountain as "Mount Swiftie" in reference to the US musician's fans. "What a magical experience it was to play in Munich," the 34-year-old wrote on her Instagram account.

"The 74,000 people in the stadium each night were so passionate and so supportive. And I had no idea before I came to Munich that there was a huge park behind the stadium," it continued.

"I've watched so many videos of the crowds attending the show from afar, all this joy... I'm really grateful for the unexpected memories this tour has created."

