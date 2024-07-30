  1. Residential Customers
Knife attack in Southport Taylor Swift: "They were just little kids in a dance class"

Fabian Tschamper

30.7.2024

Taylor Swift performed during her concert as part of her "Eras Tour" at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium.
Taylor Swift performed during her concert as part of her "Eras Tour" at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium.
Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE/dpa

Taylor Swift and members of the British royal family speak out after the fatal attack in Southport. The sympathy is great and the grief for the lives lost is deep.

30.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Three children die and several are injured in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift workshop in Southport.
  • Taylor Swift and the British royals express deep shock and sympathy.
  • A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested by the police and an investigation is underway.
Show more

In the English town of Southport, a teenager attacked children and adults with a knife on Monday morning. The attack took place at a Taylor Swift dance workshop.

Two children were killed by the armed teenager, another succumbed to his injuries today. Eight others sustained injuries. Two adults are also in a critical condition.

US singer Taylor Swift has now spoken out about the attack in Southport, writing in an Instagram story: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport continues to haunt me, I am shocked. The loss of life and innocence, the horrific trauma inflicted on everyone present, especially the families and first responders. They were just young children in a dance class. I don't know how to express my condolences."

Taylor Swift has commented on the attack in Southport in an Instagram story.
Taylor Swift has commented on the attack in Southport in an Instagram story.
instagram/taylorswiftM

Prince William and Princess Kate also commented on the official X account and expressed their condolences: "As parents, we can't even begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones are going through."

They also thanked the emergency services and sent "love, thoughts and prayers to those affected".

The participants in the Swift dance workshop were aged between second and sixth grade. Police are currently holding a 17-year-old suspect who had taken a cab to Southport.