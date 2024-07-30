US singer Taylor Swift has now spoken out about the attack in Southport, writing in an Instagram story: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport continues to haunt me, I am shocked. The loss of life and innocence, the horrific trauma inflicted on everyone present, especially the families and first responders. They were just young children in a dance class. I don't know how to express my condolences."
Prince William and Princess Kate also commented on the official X account and expressed their condolences: "As parents, we can't even begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones are going through."
They also thanked the emergency services and sent "love, thoughts and prayers to those affected".
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 29, 2024
The participants in the Swift dance workshop were aged between second and sixth grade. Police are currently holding a 17-year-old suspect who had taken a cab to Southport.