Famous DJ Sven Väth announces on Instagram that he will be a father for the third time at the age of 60. His partner Silvia Astore is expecting their first child together.

German techno DJ Sven Väth has announced that he is to become a father for the third time at the age of 60, his first child with partner Silvia Astore.

In an Instagram post from Tokyo, Väth describes life as full of energy and magical moments, complemented by a confession of love to his soulmate Silvia.

Career and partnership: Silvia Astore, a 36-year-old designer with her own fashion label, and Väth are also celebrating the tenth anniversary of their relationship and are looking forward to their "little miracle." Show more

Sven Väth, the German techno icon, is to become a father again at the age of 60.

He shared this happy news with his partner Silvia Astore on Instagram. The Italian-born artist's baby bump is clearly visible in the photo.

The announcement was made from Tokyo, where Väth described his thoughts on life as an energetic track full of surprises and magical moments.

It is the couple's first child together, while Väth is already father to a 35-year-old daughter, Paulina, and a 14-year-old son, Liam Tiga, from previous relationships.

In an interview with "Bild.de", Väth confirmed the news and made a confession of love to his partner. He described Silvia Astore as his soulmate who had found a special way of dealing with him. Now Väth faces the challenge of reacquainting himself with diapers, as one fan humorously remarked.

The couple, who are also celebrating the tenth anniversary of their relationship this year, are indescribably looking forward to the arrival of their little miracle.

Silvia Astore, 36, studied law and is now a successful designer with her own fashion label. Her elegant and modern creations are appreciated by celebrities such as Rita Ora.

