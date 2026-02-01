  1. Residential Customers
Live stream on blue News The 68th Grammy Awards

Fabienne Kipfer

1.2.2026

The Grammy Awards will be presented for the 68th time on the night of Monday, February 2, 2026. blue News will be showing the most important music award exclusively. Be there live.

01.02.2026, 21:56

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Grammy Awards are the most prestigious music awards in the USA and are presented annually by the Recording Academy to artists, producers and songwriters.
  • This year, Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, while Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and the K-pop trio Huntr/x are among the favorites in the main categories.
  • The most important television award will be hosted by US presenter Travor Noah.
  • Missed the livestream? On blue Zoom you can watch the entire award ceremony in two-channel sound with a time delay. It will be commented on by comedian Frank Richter and blue News editor Roman Müller.
Show more

The Grammy Awards are the most important music awards for musicians. They are being held for the 68th time this year and will be presented on Sunday evening in Los Angeles (in Switzerland at 2 a.m. on Monday night). The event will be hosted by late-night host Trever Noah.

The main focus of attention will be on the four main categories: "Album of the Year", "Song of the Year", "Record of the Year" and "Best New Artist".

Everything you need to know about the Grammys can be found here.

What exactly are the Grammys again?What you need to know about the most important music award in the world

68th Grammy Awards live stream and on blue News

The TV show will be broadcast live on blue News and commented on blue Zoom by experts Roman Müller and Frank Richter.

Be there live when the stars walk the red carpet in Los Angeles. The show starts at 2 am.

