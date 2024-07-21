Sweet soul from San Diego live in Montreux: Thee Sacred Souls prove that soul music is more than just a retro trend. blue Music shows their concert from the Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 in full length on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 58th Montreux Jazz Festival took place in French-speaking Switzerland until July 20.

The American neo-soul band Thee Sacred Souls played at the festival on Saturday evening.

You can watch the concert in full length on free TV on blue Zoom or stream it here. Show more

It's already history again, the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival. 250,000 visitors celebrated, danced and sang along on Lake Geneva. On the last day of the festival, headliners Duran Duran were joined by retro soul trio Thee Sacred Souls.

Emotionally profound lyrics and melodies reminiscent of the 60s. The trio from San Diego won the hearts of critics and fans alike with their "Sweet Southern California Soul". They first attracted attention in 2020 with the song "Can I Call you Rose". Their long-awaited, self-titled debut album followed in 2022.

The next album release, "Got A story to Tell", is scheduled for October. It remains to be seen whether the big breakthrough is just around the corner. Before then, the trio will be touring Europe's festival stages.

Thee Sacred Souls were on stage at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The Jungle concert will be broadcast from 10.45 pm. The best thing: You can watch the concert - from the comfort of your sofa on free TV on blue Zoom or here in the stream.