The ESC is a hit for Basel, says the Host City media spokesperson. The Village is a magnet for visitors and everything is running smoothly, even though the preparations were a tough nut to crack. An initial assessment.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel is in ESC fever. The grand final is just around the corner. But how satisfied is the city of Basel, the organizers of the event, with the big event?

"We're over the moon with how it's going," says Maja Hartmann, media manager of Host City Basel.

The city was surprised by the huge success of the Euro Village. Basel is taking positive stock and is ready for the Grand Final. Show more

The Eurovision Song Contest has taken the city by storm. Basel has become ESC City.

As a visitor, the music festival seems to have been a great success. But how satisfied is Basel with the ESC event? We asked the media manager of the host city.

In this interview, media manager Maja Hartmann talks about the biggest challenge during the preparations - and reveals where she prefers to switch off in Basel.

