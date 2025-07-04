blue News shows you the best concerts of the Swiss festival summer directly on your screen: From Montreux to Gampel, from hip-hop to jazz - you won't miss a single festival moment here.

René Weder

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News streams numerous concerts live during the festival summer

Be there live when national and international stars cause a sensation at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Openair Frauenfeld, Moon&Stars in Locarno, the Gurten and the Paléo Festival.

We'll keep you up to date on the upcoming broadcasts here. Show more

Montreux Jazz Festival 4. bis 19. Juli 2025

Wednesday, July 16 | from 8.45 pm: The Kenny Wayne Sheperd Band

- with special guest Bobby Rush.

Two blues greats united in a project close to their hearts: guitar star Kenny Wayne Shepherd and 91-year-old Grammy winner Bobby Rush bring blues, soul and rock to the stage - with their album "Young Fashioned Ways", live from Montreux on blue Zoom.

Wednesday, July 16 | from 11.30 pm: Joe Bonamassa

Virtuoso, powerful, captivating: Joe Bonamassa is considered one of the best blues guitarists of our time. blue Zoom broadcasts his concert live.

Saturday, July 19 | from 10 p.m.: Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette celebrates 30 years of "Jagged Little Pill" - one of the most influential albums of all time. After 13 years, the Grammy icon returns to Montreux - for an emotional evening full of power, nostalgia and rock energy.

Moon&Stars 10. bis 20. Juli 2025

Wednesday, July 16 | from 10 p.m.: Amy Macdonald

Rough as the north, warm as a summer night. When Amy Macdonald sings on the Piazza Grande, everything feels lighter. Scottish folk pop meets heart - honest, powerful, close. And suddenly "This Is the Life" is more than just a song.

Thursday, July 17 | 8.30 p.m.: Rea Garvey

He wrote music history with "Supergirl" and has been thrilling audiences solo since 2011: Rea Garvey brings songs from over 20 years to the stage at Moon & Stars in Locarno. blue Zoom shows the emotional concert live and exclusively.

Paléo Festival 22. bis 27. Juli 2025

Tuesday, July 22 | from 21:00: Saïan Supa Celebration

The legend is alive! The Saïan family celebrates the Saïan Supa Crew with explosive old-school hip-hop. Experience this unique concert live from the Paléo Festival, exclusively on blue Zoom.

Wednesday, July 23 | from 19.00: Texas

Texas rocks the Grand Scène at the Paléo Festival with hits like "Summer Son". Experience the magical sunset concert live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 20.00: Danakil

Danakil provides the ultimate festival vibe! Experience reggae with fat horns, strong messages and an absolute feel-good atmosphere. A real Paléo highlight - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 10.30 pm: Last Train

Last Train rocks the Paléo Festival 2025! Experience the French rockers with their energetic show and infectious sound. A concert not to be missed - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 10.15 pm: Zaho de Sagazan

Zaho de Sagazan is France's voice of the hour. Between chanson, electro and Berlin nights, she even gives Nena's "99 Luftballons" a whole new sound. Live at Paléo and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Saturday, July 26 | from 11.45 pm: Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age with their first concert in French-speaking Switzerland since 2018! Josh Homme's band rocks the Paléo Festival 2025 with hits from 8 albums, including "No One Knows" and new tracks from "In Times New Roman". Live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Sunday, July 27 | from 8.30 pm: Sinfonia Valais

Sinfonia Valais brings a special classical touch to the Paléo Festival. A concert to pause for thought - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Sunday, July 27 | from 9.30 pm: Nemo

Nemo leaves the ESC behind and shows what he's really made of: with opera, rap and queer power, the exceptional artist from Biel will shake the stage at the Paléo Festival. A concert that gets under your skin - live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

Openair Gampel 14. bis 17. August 2025

Sunday, August 17 | Time to follow: 01099

The Dresden rap collective 01099 combines cool beats with authentic lyrics. They are shaking up the rap scene with songs like "Frisch". Their concert without any clichés, but with a lot of charm live and exclusively on blue Zoom.

More on the topic